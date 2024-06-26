We must stop applying ‘liberty’ words to leftists

Anti-liberty leftists have turned lying with language into an art form, where they are cast as the “good guys” while their very careful word choices automatically render anyone opposing them as “anti-democratic.” Pro-freedom people have rightfully learned to eschew leftist word propaganda, but far too many on the right side of history still submit to the words of the authoritarian left. This has to stop if we are to win the culture war and save civilization as we know it.

The problem is that this has a more insidious aspect, in that the ever false “liberal-conservative” political spectrum model continually confuses the situation — even more than contradictorily referring to authoritarians as true supporters of liberty with terms of the same libertas word origin. But first, consider the case that Dennis Prager makes in proving that the left isn’t liberal, starting with the fact that they have almost nothing in common:

He makes his case with six key examples. He then asks the question: if leftists and liberals are so different — and that difference is increasing by the day — why don’t liberals oppose the left?

It’s because they have been brainwashed into fearing the pro-freedom right. He quotes Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz, one of the best known liberals in the country — and one of the staunchest defenders of President Trump —saying, “As a liberal, as an American, and as a Jew, I far more fear the left than the right.”

This is why many liberals are moving to the right side of history and away from the fascist far left and why the national socialist media have dialed their Hitler rhetoric up to eleventy in recent months.

This is also why we need to stop insulting true liberals as “libs” and falsely conflating them with leftists.

Authoritarian leftists also love to use certain constructs to confuse the issue. One of the worst is the “liberal-conservative” political spectrum model. Far too many people use this ridiculous phraseology and structure when it clearly doesn’t make any sense.

Just ask anyone who phrases things this way: “So, does that mean that Lenin, Pol Pot, Mao, Stalin, and Hitler were liberals?” He won’t be able to provide a straight answer to that because, the “liberal-conservative” model is nonsense.

But authoritarian leftists use this to subliminally imply that only one side of the political spectrum supports liberty (i.e., liberalism), whereas the other end is authoritarian. It doesn’t make any sense, so they keep on trying to maintain the lie and indoctrinate people into using this illogic.

This is how you get the results of a survey of “a representative sample” of over 1,530 American adults asking Democrats about “Communists”:

Roughly half of Democrats said communists were right-of-center and 28% of them rated communists as far-right as possible.

How is that possible, given that communists and other collectivists are clearly on the far left?

The author citing that survey in a Newsweek article never mentions a concrete reason for that bizarre result, aside from chalking it up to “pure tribal psychology.”

The only unvoiced explanation is that since leftists place themselves on the positive “liberal” side of the scale, the only other option for any authoritarians would be on the conservative right. It doesn’t make any sense, but isn’t that the case with propaganda from the left?

Always remember that it doesn’t matter what you think the word “liberal” means — it only matters that it has positive connotations for most people. This is why the left has exploited this word for so many years and why we need to stop referring to the far left with this positive term.

This is also why we all need to stop using ever false “liberal-conservative” political model. It serves only to confuse the issue and results in bizarre polls where leftist Democrats think leftist authoritarian communists belong on the far right.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Chris Dodds via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.