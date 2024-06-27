Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz spews antisemitic tropes on Twitter

The Washington Post has lost tens of thousands of readers, and has seen significant layoffs.

But one of its contributors never seems to make the cut on that: its youthquake trends columnist, thirty- or forty-something Taylor Lorenz, has always been something of a mystery as to why she always manages to avoid the paper's many layoffs.

She's ignorant, she's obnoxious, she has no journalistic standards, she doxxes political opponents, she apparently lies to her editors, which seems reason enough to get rid of her. But oh, she's appealing to her bosses as an Instagram 'influencer,' a twitterer, a leftist, and pretty much an internet boffin, a reader of cat memes and other time-wasting drivel on the internet, and not exactly young. Somehow, the powers that be over there think she's the cat's meow.

The closest thing we have to an explanation for it was from the Twitter Files, where Twitter officials caved to her demand to ban certain Twitter accounts, with one emailing:

..."We need to be careful with her." This suggests she had some kind of power inside that company, possibly because of her ties to activists who repeated her talking points, the report noted, and explains why she got so hysterical when Elon Musk came onboard and shut the whole gig down.

We still don't know why they "needed" to be "careful" with her. Maybe it's because a relative of hers owns the Internet Archive.

Now she's back in action, spewing antisemitic tropes.

According to the Washington Free Beacon's Alana Goodman:

Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz on Monday pushed a false claim that a Los Angeles synagogue was auctioning off Palestinian land this week—a conspiracy theory that led to violent, anti-Semitic protests outside the Jewish house of worship on Sunday. Lorenz—who covers social media for the Post and often complains about being targeted by online harassment—reposted multiple comments on X, formerly Twitter, defending the synagogue protesters, promoting the false allegations, and slamming the media, including her former employer, the New York Times, for failing to give the allegations oxygen. The synagogue was in fact hosting an industry expo on real estate investing in Israel, and the false claims that Adas Torah was selling Palestinian land appear to have originated from radical anti-Israel groups, including Code Pink and the Palestinian Youth Movement, according to social media posts.

'Al Jazeera on the Potomac': WaPo Reporter Taylor Lorenz Boosts Defenses of Los Angeles Synagogue Protesthttps://t.co/2AleKFV7q0 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 26, 2024

This is disgusting, it's Protocols of the Elders of Zion-level stuff, antisemitism in its crudest form -- Jews are taking something from us and will eat the children. That kind of claptrap.

It's not the only trope she put out there, either.

StopAntisemitism is extremely concerned to see @washingtonpost reporter @TaylorLorenz attempt to perpetuate a horrifying antisemitic blood libel of Israeli rape dogs.



No reputable journalist is speaking about this, only unemployed antisemites like @briebriejoy.



Do better… pic.twitter.com/5NWIB9VKSJ — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 26, 2024

Doubly disgusting. Notice how she justifies this crap -- by claiming all the internet is talking about it.

Well, so what? Al-Qaida's pals talk about a lot of stuff on bulletin boards, as do Hamas's dirtbags, and so do Mexico's cartels. Lorenz's job as a journalist is not to spread the lies, with that big fan follower base she has, but to debunk this garbage, to disseminate facts, to find out who's spreading the trash.

She repeats it instead like it's straight news and then says it's because the other guys are talking about it.

See the problem?

It's long past time for her to go. As the Washington Post cleans house and brings in a new team, maybe she ought to be the first one they get rid of. Let her join some Hamas site and spew to her heart's content. Someone like this doesn't belong at the Washington Post.

Image: SWinksy, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0