Washington Post-ies get lesson in cash flow

It must have been an amazing meeting. Maybe someone filmed it (if we still used that term) and will share it with the rest of us. After all, what could be more enjoyable than watching a bunch of lefties full of themselves get a lesson in cash flow?

Lewis, the British media executive who joined the Post earlier this year, addressed the restructuring in a tense newsroom meeting Monday, where he offered a grim assessment of the current state of the paper in what was described as a "heated exchange" with a staffer. "Lewis warned that the newsroom cannot afford to be resistant to change, saying that ‘decisive, urgent’ actions are needed for the company to survive upheaval within the media industry and a recent loss of subscribers and revenue," the Post reported. "We are going to turn this thing around, but let’s not sugarcoat it. It needs turning around," Lewis said. "We are losing large amounts of money. Your audience has halved in recent years. People are not reading your stuff. Right. I can’t sugarcoat it anymore."

Audience has halved? Wonder why? What's happening in one half of the country?

Any one care to do a story on that? Or is that the MAGA half that clings to its guns and religion?

My favorite part of the story is when someone in the audience said: "And we now have four White men running three newsrooms."

Do you need anymore information to appreciate just how out of touch with reality these people are? I guess that they are more interested in "identity politics" than the economic viability of the organization.

Mr. Lewis should have answered with two points. First, it's the cash flow, stupid. And second, why don't you start your own newspaper and staff it your way?

So best of luck to all of the Post-ies and may journalism make an elegant return. We sure need it.