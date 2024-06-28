Was it just Biden who imploded or did the whole Democrat party implode, too?

Depending on whether you are a conservative or a leftist, the debate last night was either fun or awful. I’ll have a few things to say about it but the more pivotal question is whether Biden’s disastrous performance harmed only him or if it harmed the entire Democrat party. It’s an important distinction because the former means Democrat machinations and a possible path to victory, while the latter means that the Democrats, finally, are a spent force.

I’ll start with a few comments about the debate. It’s now known around the world that Biden was barely sentient. From the thin whispery voice to the pressed speech to the dilated, staring eyes to the slack-jawed expression to the stumbling and stuttering to the endless flow of lies, it was the worst thing ever seen on an American—or any—debate stage. Having Jill gently guide him down the stairs after the debate ended just emphasized that Joe Biden is gone:

Jill Biden having to guide Joe down the stairs at the end is the perfect capper to that performance.



Absolute disaster. No way to spin it. pic.twitter.com/s3QcrUxViD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 28, 2024

There is “no there there.” This Trump ad says it all:

Trump just released a brutal 95 second ad of Joe Biden's debate lowlights: pic.twitter.com/enusIKHhwN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 28, 2024

Having watched Joe’s implosion, many people nicer than I am are expressing compassion for him because he’s clearly a sick, old man. As I said, I’m not that nice.

I feel that this public humiliation—equivalent to a schoolyard bully having his pants pulled down—is a fitting end to the career of a singularly nasty, corrupt bully who has managed to drag America into the gutter over the last three-and-a-half years. It’s as if the picture of Dorian Gray were finally exposed so that everyone can see the truth. A nuclear bomb dropped on the lie that Biden is a kind, honest, intelligent statesman, and that was glorious. In sum, it’s great that the public finally got to see who and what Biden is. I hope Biden is still aware enough to understand how badly he failed before the world.

But the more important question is whether the Democrat party failed, too. There are a lot of people saying that this whole debate was a set-up by party solons to push Biden out of the running because they knew all along that he’s broken. Why do you think they’ve been fighting so hard to hide the Hur interview tape?

Even if it wasn’t a set-up to get rid of him but was, instead, just an effort to have him attend a debate before his decline went even further, they still knew that Biden’s brain was mush. How could anyone be around him and not know?

And yet, they lied. The Democrats’ administration officials lied, their political leaders lied, and their media lied, telling us over and over again that Biden is fine.

Ladies and gentlemen, let’s revisit this supercut from 12 days ago.



Well done MSM! pic.twitter.com/pSrnmnoVMo — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 28, 2024

The Democrats were the living embodiment of the “just fine” meme:

Now, though, we see that it’s not just fine, so the Dems are already planning the next move. They don’t want Biden to resign, nor do they want to use the 25th Amendment against him because that puts Kamala in the Oval Office and makes it impossible to push her out again. Black women, the people who have been told that they are both superior beings and the world’s whipping boys (er, girls), will not tolerate that.

All that Democrats can do is hustle around to find another candidate. And while JR Dunn is absolutely right that they have some huge hurdles to make that happen, most notably their own rules, I can already hear them in my head snarling, “Rules? We don’t need no stinkin’ rules.” It’s an almost-certainty that someone—whether Kamala (if they can’t avoid it), Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, Hillary Clinton, or Michelle Obama—will head the ticket come November.

The fanatic base will go along with any last-minute substitution. After all, they’re already coming up with excuses ranging from the ludicrous to the delusional:

The biggest sin was the fact that the moderators failed

to moderate the debate. A complete abdication of journalistic responsibility. pic.twitter.com/RyxtBopRcj — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 28, 2024

My kid just said: “It’s sad to watch a pack of lies beat a good person just because the good person can’t speak.”



I literally just gave him a hug and said that “debates don’t matter.” — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 28, 2024

The real question is whether those who aren’t passionate will go along, too. Will they shrug and say that one man or woman isn’t that important and it’s the party’s values that matter to them? Or will they say that the same Democrat party that blatantly lied to them for months about something of fundamental importance (namely, who is guiding this nation and has his finger on the nuclear button) deserves to be trusted to handle power ever again, at any level, in any area?

Abraham Lincoln (probably) said, “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” The Democrats have just learned the wisdom behind that saying. We will learn in November whether the American people, having been brutally fooled, will be in a forgiving mood.

Image by Matt Walsh on X.