U.S. intelligence agents to have nails painted for 'Pride' month

Per a document exclusively obtained by The Daily Wire:

The top intelligence agency in the United States is celebrating Pride Month by inviting agents to have the transgender flag painted on their nails.

Not kidding. Agents can also:

participate in a ‘Pride Ally Challenge,’ and learn from a ‘non-binary,’ ‘Filipinx’ activist who teaches children about her own non-binary identity.

The Wire continues:

The intelligence document outlines nine different Pride Month activities held by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), a cabinet-level agency overseeing the rest of the IC, including the CIA, FBI, NSA, and intelligence components in each branch of the military.

Over the course of the month, intelligence officers will be encouraged to have their nails painted with trans flags, or learn to crochet their very own Pride flags, among other critical intelligence-related skills.

The document states:

For nail painting, we’ll have our pro team of FVEY artistes ready to decorate you ...

... and later adds:

If you don’t normally paint your nails, or have never done so, all the better! We’ll do everything for you, and you might just love it. What better way to show your allyship to the community?

Stupefying.

Good to know that our hard-earned tax dollars are being used efficiently and for such a critical need.

We may be running low on human intel sources, navy ships, ammunition, and other hardware — but by God, we’ll never run out of Pride flags! Even if we should run low, our intelligence and military leaders will be able to make them on the spot!

Continuity breeds cohesion, especially in our defense forces. I believe it was Col. William Prescott, at the Battle of Bunker Hill, who famously told his troops, “Don’t shoot until you see the designs on their nails!” And, of course, Gen. Douglas MacArthur stated, “I shall return. And my nails will be fabulous!”

President Obama successfully “fundamentally transformed” the U.S. from a fundamentally Christian, serious nation focused on merit, to a fundamentally secular, unserious nation based on intersectionality.

We’re screwed. But at least we’re colorful!

