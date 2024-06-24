Two explosive battery plant fires in 24 hours, death toll reportedly hits 22

See my previous blogs on lithium-ion battery warehouse fires: “Spontaneous (re)combustion: Fire breaks out at a lithium battery storage facility, firefighters contain the blaze, then it sparks itself again” and its follow-up “SD firefighters fly in fire experts to tackle lithium battery fire still blazing from last week”

There have been two (at least) lithium-ion battery plant fires in the last 24 hours, one of them deadly, serving as yet another reminder that these types of fires are entirely different beasts; first, from a report at BBC News this morning:

Exploding batteries spark deadly S Korea factory fire A massive factory fire that began after several lithium batteries exploded has killed at least 22 people in South Korea.

For visual, see below:

BREAKING: At least 21 people killed in fire at South Korean lithium battery plant - Yonhap pic.twitter.com/PfZItgRLr7 — BNO News (@BNONews) June 24, 2024

According to the article, the factory “housed an estimated 35,000 battery cells” and although what sparked the initial problem is currently unknown, the fire erupted when a series of batteries exploded. Here’s this, from a local fire official:

Mr[.] Kim said the fire began when a series of battery cells exploded, though it remains unclear what triggered the initial explosions. He explained it was difficult to enter the site initially ‘due to fears of additional explosions’. … ‘Battery materials such as nickel are easily flammable,’ he told Reuters news agency. ‘So often, there is not enough time to respond, compared to a fire caused by other materials.’ As a lithium fire can react intensely with water, firefighters had to use dry sand to extinguish the blaze, which took several hours to get under control. However, there is still a risk that after the fire is extinguished, it could reignite without warning due to the chemical reaction.

Okay, so let’s quickly go through the problems here.

Things kick off so fast there’s literally not enough time to respond? Count yourself a sitting duck I guess.

The fire burns so hot and so dangerously that first responders may actually lack the ability to get in and rescue you? Every man for himself is an uncivilized and disturbing reality.

The use of water on a fire can be a problem, so now firefighters must have a contingency plan and maintain quick access to sand? How is this even practical or doable?

But that was only the first fire; here’s this, out of Scotland:

Explosions and smoke amid fire at battery recycling plant Firefighters remain at the scene of a huge blaze at a battery recycling plant near Glasgow with people told to avoid the area. Scottish Environment Protection Agency officers are on the scene after a massive plume of thick, black smoke engulfed the sky above Lindwood Industrial Estate. Emergency services were called to the ‘large-scale’ fire at WEEE Solutions Ltd, a specialist waste electrical and battery recycling treatment facility at Burnbrae Road, shortly after 9pm on Sunday. Eyewitnesses report a ‘chemical smell’ and hearing loud explosions. The smoke plume could be seen for miles from across Glasgow and beyond.

Here is a side-by-side comparison:

Yesterday there was a massive fire at a battery recycling warehouse in Paisley Glasgow. People in that area are reporting that the fires yesterday in Glasgow was deliberate. Today there is a massive fire at a lithium battery Manufacturing warehouse in Hwaseong South Korea.… pic.twitter.com/WAZpokrBlY — The Yorkshire Lass (@real_shirelass) June 24, 2024

Oh great, more noxious fumes spewing into the air! There is a climate emergency, and that’s the toxicity of the “green” agenda.

