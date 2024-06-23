Trump has stepped out of an Ayn Rand novel, fully formed

Fountainhead - noun as in principal source; person who originates – administrator, builder, creator, originator, leader….

Ayn Rand’s novel, The Fountainhead, published in 1943, has been read by millions of people over the years (37 million books sold). The truncated film version, released in 1949, has been seen by millions of people as well.

Of course, the left has always hated Rand, her books and the films based on them. Her philosophy is a celebration of individualism, a testament to gifted and talented men and women who are able to remain true to themselves in a world that reveres and celebrates mediocrity. Ayn Rand was born in Russia in 1905, and educated there; she was twelve years old during the Bolshevik Revolution. She emigrated to the U.S. in 1926.

Her play of 1935, The Night of January 16th, was produced in Hollywood first, then on Broadway. It was a courtroom drama in which members of the audience were chosen as jurors. The play’s intent was to demonstrate the conflict between individualism and conformity, which seems to be the primary conflict between and among Americans today. The left always comes down on the side of submission and conformity -- to their agenda.

Donald Trump is a larger-than-life individual. Rand might have created him for a novel, or based a novel on him had she known him. She profoundly respected people who remained true to themselves when all around them are those striving only for approval for being conventional. Her books and plays were about the tension between individualism and the collectivist mindset of the left.

No wonder the left hates Trump with a blinding obsession to destroy him; his success, his essential happiness and personal fulfillment and his failure to capitulate to their demands enrages them beyond all reason.

Rand’s heroes are engineers, mathematicians, builders and businessmen, not journalists, writers and the professors who believe themselves far superior to the likes of men such as Trump.

The Fountainhead is particularly famous for its representation of newspapermen who relish in creating mob actions, especially against anything new and creative.

Just as when Stravinsky debuted his The Rite of Spring in Paris in 1913, riots ensued, fights in the aisles of the theater; it was new and different. People were stunned by its departure from what they were used to hearing.

Rand’s Ellsworth Toohey, the architecture critic for the New York Times of the novel’s day (The Banner) relishes his power over the people he seeks to mobilize for one cause or another. He is a corrupt and evil man who aims to destroy anyone or anything good or original. With a column or two he could create riots, against a new and different building for example, as he does in the book. He is a classic representation of what we endure today from MSNBC and CNN, the NYT and the WaPo, their 24/7 gloating spree of malice directed at Trump – blatant attempts by mediocre people to render everyone else equally mediocre.

If Rand were alive today, she would invent DEI, ESG and CRT in order to mock how such social experiments destroy excellence, creativity and subvert merit. Each of these alphabet enemies of our civil society require self-sacrifice. Rand wrote: “Self-sacrifice? But it is precisely the self that cannot and must not be sacrificed.” The talking heads at the aforementioned new outlets sold their souls long ago in order to remain conventional.

Today, as the left goes to hellish, unconstitutional lengths to prevent Trump from regaining the presidency, we must admit that there is no longer a Democrat party as formerly constituted in the days of JFK. Today the Democrat party is decidedly Marxist/communist/socialist. Like Rand’s antagonists who set out to destroy her hero, architect Howard Roark, this Democrat party has only contempt for the American people. If they support Trump, they are in need of forced “re-education,” as in camps.

The Democrat left today, the party that fraudulently installed Joe Biden in the presidency knowing full well that he was and remains the most mediocre politician of the last fifty years, hates our nation and the men who founded it. Biden has proven to be the worst president in American history by any measure – economic, demographic (open border), militarily (weak, now a trans/LGBT experiment), re: energy (cutting us off), he’s fostered the war in Ukraine and Israel; he wants the war in Ukraine to go on for ten years. As for Israel, he is rooting for Hamas.

Biden is everything Ayn Rand railed against, weak, evil, and corrupt. He wants to be thought great by all sides and has not the brains nor the guts to do what is right, no matter the seriousness of the situation. He has brought the country low indeed.

What can one say about the people who continue to support Biden given his painfully obvious dementia, his inability to perform his job? Do they hate Trump so much they are willing to turn the country over to some man-behind-the-curtain? We can ask: Who is calling the shots?

His cabinet is chock full of equally incompetent know-nothings beyond their love of power and money or their status as a revered minority – racial, sexual or otherwise.

How can the usual talking heads in the media continue to pretend he is a viable man, let alone qualified to be president? We all know that the debate will be rigged to favor Biden no matter what; Tapper and Bash are simply tools of the left. They will do what is expected of them, not what is fair.

The tragedy is that, like Rand’s Ellsworth Toohey, they will be proud of themselves for doing the collectivists’ bidding. Again, in the words of Ayn Rand, “The spread of evil is the symptom of a vacuum. Whenever evil wins, it is only by default: by the moral failure of those who evade the fact that there can be no compromise on basic principles.”

The American left today fears another Trump presidency like the wicked witch feared water, for it signals the end of their deep state, bureaucratic, authoritarian rule.

“There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism – by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide.” --Ayn Rand

Image: Rodrigo Paoletti, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 DEED