Trump gave America energy independence—and Biden took it away

Author’s note: Read the stats referenced herein at the National Archives, under the subheading “American Energy Independence.”

In a historic turn of events, the United States achieved a remarkable milestone: energy independence.

For the first time in nearly seven decades, America stood as a net energy exporter, a testament to the unleashed potential within our nation's oil and natural gas industry. Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, a populist conservative who championed the cause of the working class and the business community alike, this achievement reshaped the landscape of American prosperity.

While you surely have heard much about his political prosecution in Manhattan, the very real facts of Trump’s presidency go almost totally ignored by the mainstream media. Funny how that works. No less funny is how the establishment press pays zero attention to the fact that President Joe Biden squandered the energy independence President Trump won for America.

Under Trump, the United States proudly held the title of the world’s leading producer of both oil and natural gas. The numbers speak volumes: record-high natural gas production, a three-year streak of being a net natural gas exporter, and an export capacity nearing 10 billion cubic feet per day.

This surge in production not only bolstered our energy security but also invigorated our economy, creating jobs and driving investment across the nation.

Trump’s bold actions were pivotal in realizing this newfound energy independence. He withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, recognizing its unfair and one-sided nature.

In its place, he implemented the Affordable Clean Energy rule, a sensible approach to environmental stewardship that doesn’t stifle economic growth. Furthermore, he greenlit critical infrastructure projects like the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, signaling a commitment to harnessing America’s vast energy resources.

In a move that underscores his dedication to unleashing America’s energy potential, President Trump opened up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska to oil and gas leasing, overturning decades of restrictive policies. He also repealed burdensome regulations like the Federal Coal Leasing Moratorium, clearing the path for responsible energy development on federal lands.

Under President Barack Obama’s administration, bureaucratic hurdles stifled innovation in the energy sector. President Trump tackled this head-on by reforming permitting rules and streamlining approval processes. His administration fixed outdated regulations that penalized companies for improving coal power plants, paving the way for more efficient and environmentally friendly energy production.

The results of these initiatives were felt by every American family. Lower electric bills and gas prices translated to tangible savings, putting more money back into the pockets of hardworking citizens.

Legislation like the Stream Protection Rule repeal and expedited drilling permits on public lands further spurred economic growth, leading to a surge in job creation and investment in energy infrastructure.

Trump’s commitment to energy independence extends beyond our borders. By expediting approval of projects like NuStar’s new Burgos pipeline to export American gasoline to Mexico, he bolstered international energy cooperation while strengthening our economic ties with neighboring countries.

His administration’s efforts to streamline LNG terminal permitting and extend export authorizations positioned the United States as a global leader in LNG exports, reducing our trade deficit and creating new opportunities for American workers.

But President Trump’s vision for American energy goes beyond traditional sources. He championed renewable energy production, doubling solar electricity generation and increasing wind generation by 32 percent. By cutting red tape and accelerating the construction of energy infrastructure, he ensured that American energy producers can thrive in a rapidly evolving market.

In the face of global challenges like the OPEC oil crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump demonstrated decisive leadership. By brokering agreements to cut oil production and utilizing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stabilize markets, he safeguarded America’s energy security during times of uncertainty.

As we approach the November elections, the choice is clear. President Trump’s track record of achievement in achieving energy independence and fostering economic prosperity speaks for itself.

Unlike his opponent, Joe Biden, whose policies undermine our energy industry and saddle Americans with higher costs, Donald Trump has proven himself to be a steadfast advocate for the working man and the businessman alike. It is imperative that we stand with Trump and vote to relaunch the progress he made towards a more prosperous and secure future for all Americans.

Joseph Ford Cotto, 1st Baron Cotto, GCCCR (DBA) is the author of ‘What Happened to America?: How—and Why—the American Dream Became a Nightmare.’ He hosts ‘News Sight,’ an online program with a sharp focus on the current events that impact your life. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.