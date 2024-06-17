Trump does Milwaukee and talks election interference and integrity—media cries foul and says it’s all a big nothingburger

President Trump recently talked about election integrity in Milwaukee, and the media and other Democrats claimed his complaints and concerns were nothingburgers. Here’s this, from Vanity Fair:

Trump and his team have used Wisconsin, whose swing state status makes it highly coveted, as a sort of epicenter for its Big Lie movement—which claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump by Biden. Despite federal and journalistic investigations finding no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin, Trump continues to claim interference in the last presidential election (and hint at it in the next one).

What about Mark Zuckerburg’s “election money”? The Special Counsel tasked with the investigation found that the funds were used to bribe officials in Milwaukee and other cities in Wisconsin in 2020. We can assume that if this bribery took place in Wisconsin, it also took place in other swing states; to believe otherwise would be pure stupidity. Here’s the context, from The Federalist:

Special Counsel Finds Mark Zuckerberg’s Election Money Violated Wisconsin Bribery Laws Nearly $9 million in Zuckerberg grant funds directed solely to five Democratic strongholds in Wisconsin violated the state’s election code’s prohibition on bribery. That conclusion represents but one of the many troubling findings detailed in the report submitted today by a state-appointed special counsel to the Wisconsin Assembly. … According to the report, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg provid[ed] financing that allowed the Center for Tech and Civic Life to offer nearly $9 million in ‘Zuck Bucks’ to Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay counties. In exchange, the ‘Zuckerberg 5,’ as the report called the counties, in effect, operated Democratic get-out-the-vote efforts. Those grant funds then paid for illegal drop boxes to be placed in Democratic voting strongholds. The illegal use of drop boxes represented a second area of concern to the special counsel’s office. The report notes state election code limits the manner in which ballots may be cast, providing that an elector must personally mail or deliver his or her ballot to the municipal clerk, except where the law authorizes an agent to act on the behalf of the voter.

As for election interference:

In 2016, the Justice Department, with the full support of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, targeted Trump for defeat while letting Hillary Clinton off for serious crimes, as they campaigned for her. The FBI illegally spied on Trump, with FBI officials lying to the FISA courts to obtain the warrants they had no right to retain. They used the fictitious dossier, paid for by Hillary and the DNC, as justification to spy. For years, the deep state, along with a complicit media, has targeted Trump. The corruption of the Obama-Biden administration in 2016 dwarfed Richard Nixon’s Watergate activity.

In 2020, the FBI, Antony Blinken, “51 former intelligence” agents, and the almost 100% compliant media spread the lie that Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” was Russian disinformation; the contents of the laptop held troves of evidence of corruption, and we’ve only seen a fraction.

This interference in the election was massive. Again, the corruption of the deep state far exceeded the corruption of Watergate, but the sycophant media cheered and iterated the election was as clean as could be while pretending to care about misinformation—but they are the primary purveyors of misinformation and disinformation. The media still peddle the narrative that Joe had nothing to do with Hunter collecting kickbacks to support the family.

No matter how many state election officials violated state election laws, the public was told the election was perfect. After all, the only thing that mattered was Biden winning.

Democrats have challenged elections and electors many times, yet not once were they called election deniers. No. Their challenge was principled.

It is all BS. Most of the people posing as journalists are just unrecognized campaign workers for Democrats who will repeat whatever the Democrat talking points are and cover up for the massive incompetence and corruption of Biden, or any other person with a “D” behind their name. They will even pretend that Kamala would be an excellent president!

