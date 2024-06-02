Time to stop using the 'T' word, because they aren’t women.

The media, including even the right wing media, uses the “t” word. You know which word. The one Pontiac used in their car names.

It's time to stop.

There are “men,” and there are “women,” that’s it. Any medical procedure or style of clothing being worn by an individual is irrelevant to the discussion.

Just men and women.

Ask woke AI if you don’t believe me:

“Can a cis woman become a trans woman?”

“No” (with qualifying word salad)

“Can a trans woman become a cis woman?”

“No” (more word salad)

It won’t flat out say that only men can be trans women, but that’s what is implied.

When media reports on “trans women (a biological male)” it is just unnecessary drivel … 'man' will suffice.

“Biological male” is a stupid term. “Biological”… as opposed to what? A geological male? So a biological male is something like … me. And a geological male is what? The statue of David?

Stop it. Just stop it.

They sound as dumb as the gender pretenders, because they are using their made-up words.

A man who gets bags of goo shoved in his chest, gets his junk turned inside out, and puts on makeup and a dress … is a man who got bags of goo shoved in his chest, got his junk turned inside out and put on makeup and a dress!

He doesn’t become a trans anything!

He is still a guy, man, sir, dude, and part of the patriarchy (tm).

Reading the right wing press is as confusing as the left wing press when it comes to men pretending to be women and women pretending to be men. The British Band, Blur, had a song about it back in the '90s:

“Girls who are boys who like boys to be girls

Who do boys like they’re girls, who do girls like they’re boys” -- Girls and Boys, by Blur

It’s not confusing. At least it doesn’t have to be. Nobody is assigned a gender, their sex is genetically determined, and it can’t be changed.

Those who say otherwise are pretending.

End of story.