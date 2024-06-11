The press and other Democrats are out to discredit the Supreme Court

President Trump challenges a partisan judge for a garbage trial where there was no crime, the media is outraged and says he is trying to destroy the judicial system.

But if they seek to destroy and threaten the Supreme Court justices, that is perfectly O.K.

They continually attack and then they take a push poll to see if the public trusts the Supreme Court and in no surprise, they say they have lost trust.

Journalists and other Democrats can't stand that the Supreme Court has judges who understand that the Constitution prescribes three branches of government and what their functions are.

Democrats like it when justices at all levels can make laws instead of just do their jobs. They like it when the district attorneys campaign on destroying Trump and then find ways to charge Trump for fictional crimes.

They also like it when unelected bureaucrats impose draconian restrictions on Americans instead of going through the cumbersome legislative process.

It has always been a lie when people said that Roe v. Wade was a Constitutional right, or a law. All it ever has been was a Supreme Court decision. The current Supreme Court correctly ruled that abortion laws should be made by legislators, not judges.

Here, a "progressive" reporter lied and said she was Catholic and then secretly recorded Justices Samuel Alito and John Roberts.

In Secret Recordings, Alito Endorses Nation of ‘Godliness.’ Roberts Talks of Pluralism. Justice Samuel Alito told a woman posing as a Catholic conservative last week that compromise in America between the left and right might be impossible and then agreed with the view that the nation should return to a place of godliness. The justice’s comments appeared to be in marked contrast to those of Chief Justice John Roberts, who was also secretly recorded at the same event but who pushed back against the woman’s assertion that the court had an obligation to lead the country on a more “moral path.” And what did Alito say that the media is outraged about? He said truthfully that there is a great difference in opinions by Americans. He said he believes in God. Heaven forbid. I bet if this idiot reporter secretly recorded the three liberal justices, they, too, would also say opinions are deeply divided. The reporter has a disadvantage. She probably doesn't work with anyone who is not a far left person. Merrick Garland is outraged that anyone believes that his Justice Department is politicized. Merrick Garland: Unfounded attacks on the Justice Department must end Somehow, he has not shown any outrage when Sens. Chuck Schumer or Dick Durbin, or any other Democrat threatens the Supreme Court if they don't rule the way they want. He has also not shown outrage when Biden brags that he ignores Supreme Court rulings on student loans. Selective outrage is fake.

I wonder why so many have the view that the Garland Justice Department has been politicized?

Could it be that they target Catholics and parents?

Could it be that they target peaceful pro-life protesters and don't care about violent pro abortion people who destroy churches and crisis pregnancy centers?

Could it be that they let Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden off no matter how many crimes they committed?

Could it be that the FBI lied to social media outlets that the Hunter laptop was Russian misinformation and no one was punished?

Could it be that they target Trump supporters?

Basically, the only thing Garland and other Democrats care about is power. They certainly don't care about equal treatment under the law or that no one is above the law.