The new White House Associate Communications Director is an antisemitic sexual fetishist

In October 2020, while Democrats were denying that Hunter Biden’s pornographic, drug-infused laptop was real (it is), they were also insisting, as Mrs. Joe Biden said, that “Decency is on the ballot.” Once Biden entered the White House, decency proved to include the cross-dressing, suitcase-stealing Sam Brinton; the cross-dressing, child-mutilating Richard (aka Rachel) Levine; and the Satan-worshipping Demetre Daskalakis (the monkey pox coordinator). Now, the White House has just gotten a new infusion of decency in the form of Tyler Cherry, an America-hating, police-hating, antisemitic cross-dresser.

Cherry, according to his Twitter site, worked for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a woman whose incompetence often goes unnoted because she’s one of many in the Biden administration (e.g., Pete Buttigieg, Lloyd Austin, Jennifer Granholm, etc.). Now, though, he’s been promoted to the White House itself, working as a new “Associate Communications Director.” In that role, Cherry is already desperately disavowing his past ideological stands:

Well! That’s a red flag. So, what exactly is Cherry disavowing? For starters, this:

And this:

Yes, it’s all there: anti-police, pro-illegal immigration, pro-Russia Hoax, and pro “gender pronouns,” along with a fervent belief in systemic racism, Trump’s white supremacism, and the wonders of intersectionality, into which he folds a rant against racism, homophobia, police brutality, and, somehow, health care.

And then there’s Cherry’s hatred for Israel, something he once proudly displayed:

That tweet wasn’t aberrant. It was part of Cherry’s pattern of love for Islam and hatred for Jews and Israel:

(The “Linda” to whom he refers, that “fierce Muslim woman,” is the antisemitic Linda Sarsour.)

In other words, Cherry is a garden-variety member of the Biden base, as well as the Biden White House. He hates everything America stands for and considers himself an ally of the Palestinians, a people who fiercely supported Hitler (and still do) and who have dedicated themselves to exterminating Jews, Christians, Western values, and homosexuals while demeaning and sexually enslaving women.

But what makes Cherry a little special is that he’s also a really gross homosexual fetishist. I mean, the poor guy can’t help being a really unattractive man—that was God’s gift—but must he highlight it in women’s clothes and other fetish wear? Really? (Warning: Eyeball bleach may be required)

Image: X screen grab.

Considering his sexual proclivities, his leftism isn’t a surprise. However, in a rational world (the world Cherry does not inhabit), his antisemitism should be. Think about it for a minute.

Maher Bitar, another virulent antisemite in the Biden White House (he’s currently Deputy Assistant to the President and the White House’s highest-ranking coordinator for intelligence defense policy), could survive if he went to Gaza. After all, he’s Muslim, male, and heterosexual.

It’s different for Cherry. Within about three seconds of setting foot in Gaza, the West Bank, Iran, or Saudi Arab, Cherry would be tossed from a tall building, at which point the cheering crowds below would rush to smear their hands in his blood as a triumphant coda to his death.

My bet is that Cherry is either profoundly ignorant or profoundly stupid or, more probably, both. However, there’s a very real possibility that he’s such a committed leftist ideologue that he’s neither ignorant nor stupid. Instead, he’s just willing to die for his beliefs. After all, on a less deadly scale, we see the race-obsessed women in the WNBA, a league no one cared about before Caitlin Clark came along, willingly destroying Clark even though it means catapulting the league back to deserved obscurity.

Those women, knowing the difference between their league’s success pre- and post-Clark, would still rather die by their values than live opposing them. In this way, they’re more honorable than many conservatives, who decry Disney but then pay for Disney+ or buy bank-account-breaking family trips to Disney Land.

But back to Cherry: The only word that I can come up with when I look at him is “disgusting.” He is the antithesis of “decency.” And yet he is on an ascendant career track in the Biden White House, just like Maher Bitar. These people—anti-semitic, anti-Christian, America-hating, police-hating, normal-hating—are currently making policies for America that will affect us for decades to come.

For those who dislike Trump, perhaps Cherry’s new role in the White House will help clarify the coming election for you. No matter what some might wish, this is a two-man race. Not voting for Trump means voting for Biden, Cherry, Bitar, Levine, Haaland, Buttigieg, and the rest of the freak show in the White House.