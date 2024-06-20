The Navy’s 20th century war plan for Taiwan

No one doubts the wisdom of the Latin adage Si vis pacem, para bellum (If you want peace, prepare for war). Of course, the term “war” in that proverb means the next war, not the last war. Unfortunately, generals struggle with that, so much so that someone (Winston Churchill?) been credited with the remark, “Generals are always prepared to fight the last war,” and has H.G. Wells observed in his The Outline of History that “the professional military mind is by necessity an inferior and unimaginative mind.” It’s worrisome to believe that our own military might be struggling with this concept regarding Chinese plans for Taiwan.

When it comes to Taiwan, there has been a very definite theatre upgrade over the last war. The last war had three theatres: land, sea, and air. The next war will have at least five theatres (land, sea, air, space, cyberspace), perhaps even six if we include “psychic” space, for which theatre we read China is preparing.

Image: Perhaps the Navy’s focus on DEI has diminished its ability to focus on its real job. Public domain.

And yes, by the “next war,” we mean war with China, a war that the US Navy claims it is prepared to fight.

US Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, the new chief of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), recently stated there is a plan to deter China from invading Taiwan by ensuring that Beijing understands the “utterly miserable” consequences it could suffer if it does launch an incursion.

“The U.S. strategy in stopping China from launching an invasion is called “Hellscape,” Paparo told the Post. As soon as Chinese forces start moving toward Taiwan, the U.S. military would launch thousands of unmanned surface ships, aerial drones and submarines to surround the island. This would give the U.S., Taiwan and its regional partners enough time to coalesce for a bigger response,” Paparo said.

Here we have documentary proof positive of the long-held surmise that our Pentagonal deep thinkers actually believe that the Chinese intend to launch a WWII-style amphibious assault complete with thousands of riflemen storming the beaches of Taiwan.

Let’s unpack that Paparo quote:

“…As soon as Chinese forces start moving toward Taiwan.” That started months ago. Where is the hellscape? It is long overdue.

“… the U.S. military would launch thousands of unmanned surface ships, aerial drones and submarines.” These entities exist by the “thousands”?

“… to surround the island.” After the Chinese “start moving toward Taiwan”, then the US Navy is going to surround the island of Taiwan on China’s home court before the PLA can attack it?!

What are these people smoking?

Maybe Churchill and Wells were correct in their surmises.

Fundamentally, our deep thinkers have their dates confused. They are fixated on June 6, 1944, when they should be thinking of December 7, 1941, on steroids. They don’t understand how the Chinese invasion timetable will unfold: At 1500 in the afternoon in Taipei (which is 0300 in DC), on a beautiful sunny day, all electric power will vanish in Taipei and the entire island of Taiwan. Everything that works on electrical circuits—power grids, telephones, television, radio, cell phones, computers, trucks, jeeps, tanks, cars, airplanes, drones, missile systems, etc.—will instantly cease functioning.

Some people will claim they saw a second sun in the sky at 1500. Over the next few hours, PLA commando forces will drop from the sky to seize all the institutions of government, along with military headquarters and the media. There will be no bombardment and no deployment of heavy weapons. Only scattered riflemen will offer resistance. Taipei will surrender and the news of this surrender will be served to the US President with his morning coffee.

Let us ask: Do the Pentagon’s planners actually intend to trigger the Chinese seizure of Taiwan? No, of course not. But making public an utterly impotent defense plan will only encourage, not deter, a Chinese move to seize the island.