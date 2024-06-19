The left is repeating the most shameful episode in U.S. history

In February 1942, Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066.

It mandated that all persons of Japanese ancestry living on the West coast of the U.S. be removed from their homes and interned in what were effectively concentration camps.

Within hours of the Dec. 7 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, the FBI rounded up 1,291 Japanese-American citizens, arrested them, and froze their assets.

Then FDR's order came down and it included anyone with even 1/16th of Japanese ancestry; 17,000 of them were children under the age of ten.

By February, one hundred and twenty thousand people were forcibly taken from their homes and sent to “relocation” camps that were little better than the Germans’ concentration camps in which European Jews were incarcerated and killed.

These citizens were given six days' notice to dispose of their belongings before being relocated to one of ten internment camps throughout the country. Only the lonely conservative editor of the Orange County Register, R.C. Hoiles, railed against it, and to this day, his grave is still honored by Japanese Americans.

It is one of the blackest marks of American history along with slavery. But this brand of pure evil is being repeated now with the ongoing persecution of any and all people who were in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

What the FBI and DOJ have done to thousands of Americans since that day is every bit as unconstitutional, corrosive and despicable as the internment of the Japanese in 1941-42.

Hundreds of these people have had their homes raided in the same obscene manner that they raided Mar-a-Lago, with as many as twenty armed FBI agents with battering rams. Many have been held for years now without due process, without trial. Several have taken their own lives. They have been convicted of made-up “crimes” like “parading.” That means they were there at the Capitol that day.

It has been generally proven by now that the events of Jan. 6 were set up by the Democrats who were determined to stop the Republicans from implementing their Constitutional right to request recounts of ballots in the disputed states where fraud indisputably took place. There is no doubt now that FBI agitators were among the crowd, dressed as Trump supporters, such as Ray Epps, the guy who fanatically urged those in attendance to “go into the Capitol,” over and over again. Pelosi refused to allow the National Guard that Trump wanted to be present. Those mysterious fake pipe bombs were part of the back-up plan if the paid provocateurs were insufficiently violent. The entire debacle was carefully orchestrated to prevent any recounts – Pelosi, et al., knew only too well that the election had been stolen and their crime had to be covered up.

The Jan. 6 committee was a corrupt joke from the outset, their witnesses coached to lie, videos suppressed, transcripts destroyed. All those involved, from Liz Cheney to Benny Thompson are guilty of treason. No wonder they are so fearful of a second Trump administration.

The internment of our Japanese-American citizens in 1941-42 lasted until 1945 when the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the War Relocation Authority had no authority to subject loyal citizens to imprisonment, Ex parte Mitsuye Endo.

The last camp closed in March 1946. Thus ended the worst abrogation of human rights, civil rights and dignity of our citizens since slavery.

And now the federal government, Biden’s thoroughly weaponized DOJ and FBI, are doing it again with the help of numerous truly evil prosecutors and judges who surely know better but who have subjected themselves to the totalitarian whims of a malevolent administration.

There were no Japanese spies on the West Coast when FDR ordered anyone of Japanese ancestry to be “removed.” Those who survived the camps returned to their former lives, to build them again from scratch with humility and grace.

But while the Biden regime continues to seek out anyone who was present in D.C. on the fateful day to overcharge with fabricated crimes, tens of thousands of actual criminals are pouring over the Southern border, mostly men of military age.

FDR wrongly imagined our Japanese citizens could be spies for Japan, even those whom they conscripted to fight against our WWII enemies.

Similarly, 99% of those who have been charged and convicted of any one of many made-up crimes to indict people who were in D.C. on J6, are completely innocent of any crime. They were only protesting the stolen election, peacefully; more than a hundred thousand of them.

The Deep State’s intention is to put the fear of our tyrannous government into the hearts and minds of any of us who support Trump and oppose their malfeasance. That is what they do. That is what they have done. As surely as FDR hoped that by putting all those loyal citizens in cold, miserable camps throughout the war, no Japanese person would dare spy for Japan, the Biden cabal continues to abuse anyone who dared protest the stolen election in order to prevent any future challenge to their illegal election interference.

As every American should know by now, the Democrat party and their handmaidens in the media will do anything , absolutely anything, make up any story, fabricate any crime or narrative, to destroy any person they perceive to be a threat to their dominance over us all.

A year or so after the odious Democrat Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid announced that GOP candidate for president Mitt Romney had “never paid any taxes,” which was a lie, he was asked if he regretted the lie. His reply? “It worked, didn’t it?”

That is who and what the left is today; their playbook is Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals combined with Stalin’s and Mao’s respective guides for totalitarians.

Hopefully, a majority of Americans are waking up to the fact that the Democrat party has morphed into an authoritarian monster that has contempt for the American people and a bottomless thirst for power. FDR horribly abused his power when he interned our citizens of Japanese ancestry. It was the most egregious abuse of his power at the time. What Biden’s DOJ and FBI are doing is equally abhorrent.

Of all the truly terrible things the Biden regime has done to this country – the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, the catastrophically open border, the purposeful sabotage of our energy, his proxy war against Russia using the Ukrainian people as cannon fodder, his irresponsible spending that has brought the highest inflation is decades, etc., his ongoing abuse of those who went to DC on Jan. 6 to peacefully protest the stolen election is perhaps the worst.

Many of the interned Japanese died, mostly from the complete lack of medical care. The J6 prisoners are also being deprived of medical care and proper nutrition. It is inexcusable that after all these years, another Democrat administration is repeating the crimes of FDR’s wartime presidency seventy-seven years ago.

Image: Picryl, from Wikimedia Commons // public domain