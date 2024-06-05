The last choirboy in American politics?

Here in Ohio, Republican Governor Mike DeWine recently called for a special session of the Republican-controlled legislature and pushed through a bill that would permit the Democrat’s presidential candidate, Joe Biden, to appear on the November presidential ballot.

Meanwhile in New York City the Biden/Garland/Bragg/ Merchan team pushed through a novel case that twisted an alleged misdemeanor into a felony conviction, a felony no one has yet been able to precisely identify, all to besmirch and sideline Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee. Ironically this jurisdiction has devoted most of its energies recently into transforming felonies into misdemeanors, speeding miscreants’ return to the streets.

In the aftermath of this bold use of judicial power to damage Donald Trump does anyone believe that Democrat governors Newsome or Hochul would ever call their respective state legislators to special sessions to ensure that Donald Trump’s name would be on their November ballots?

Sadly, a new page has been turned in American politics where party leaders will likely not first consider what they should do. They will be comfortable resorting to what they can do, in order to inflict the most damage on their opponents.

Our Constitution was written with a clear appreciation of human nature, that is the natural drift toward tyranny that can accompany an unrestrained quest for more power.

I don’t wish to exalt Mike DeWine on every policy decision. He’s made some that were, frankly foolish. But in this case, he’s reverted to an old-style politician who first thinks about what’s right, who may be disappearing from American politics, and he may well be the last choirboy.

Tom Harvey is a military veteran, former business executive and college lecturer

Image: James H. Salley via Wikipedia