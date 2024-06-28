The debate: A victory in the first half

The first half of the highly anticipated presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump on June 27, 2024 was a clash of ideologies, personalities, and visions for America’s future. Moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, the debate showcased stark differences in policy, rhetoric, and demeanor.

From the onset, the debate set a contentious tone. Tapper remarked on both candidates’ speaking abilities, hinting at a potentially lackluster performance from both. However, the opening question directed at Biden, regarding the public’s dissatisfaction under his administration, set the stage for a dramatic exchange.

Biden’s Performance: Teleprompter or Transparency?

Biden’s response to the question about voters feeling worse off under his presidency appeared unnaturally polished, almost as if he were reading from an invisible teleprompter. This raised questions about the authenticity of his answers. His comments on Medicare, where he repeatedly misspoke about “trillionaires” when he meant billionaires, only added to the perception of his stumbling performance. Tapper had to step in to redirect the conversation, highlighting Biden’s difficulty in staying on message.

Trump’s Counterattacks

Trump did not miss the opportunity to point out what he described as Biden’s failures. He accused Biden of weaponizing his office against political opponents, describing Biden’s actions as “absolutely criminal.” Trump emphasized the safer borders and stronger national security during his administration, contrasting them with what he called Biden’s open-border policies.

Abortion and Women’s Rights

The topic of abortion brought out stark differences. When asked about the Supreme Court’s decision on emergency abortions in Idaho, Trump expressed satisfaction with the Court’s ruling, reminding viewers that he appointed three of the justices. He stated that abortion should be left to the states to decide but clarified his support for exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and threats to the mother’s life.

Biden, on the other hand, defended Roe v. Wade and criticized Trump’s stance. He promised to restore Roe v. Wade if re-elected, though he did not specify how he would achieve this, given that it was a judicial decision. Biden’s argument focused on women’s rights, framing Trump’s position as a threat to women’s autonomy.

Immigration Crisis

The immigration debate was another heated exchange. Biden claimed a significant reduction in illegal border crossings since taking office, whereas Trump accused him of opening the borders to a flood of illegal aliens from various countries. Trump highlighted the security issues posed by this influx, including criminal activities and the strain on social services.

Biden’s counter was to downplay the threat, asserting that only one terrorist had crossed the border. Trump’s response focused on the broader implications of uncontrolled immigration, including its impact on veterans and overall national security.

Foreign Policy and National Security

Foreign policy discussions revealed deep disagreements. On the issue of Ukraine, Trump argued that Russia’s invasion never would have occurred under his administration, attributing the invasion to the perceived weakness of Biden’s leadership following the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden defended his record, mentioning his administration’s efforts to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan and portraying Trump as having done nothing in response to attacks on U.S. troops by Iran.

January 6 and Political Accountability

The January 6 insurrection was another flashpoint. Tapper’s question about Trump’s alleged violation of his oath of office brought a defensive, assertive response from Trump, who insisted that he had called for peaceful protests. He accused Nancy Pelosi and the D.C. mayor of failing to secure the Capitol. Biden, however, was unequivocal in his condemnation, stating that the January 6 participants deserve to be in jail, which Trump vehemently opposed, contrasting the treatment of January 6 protesters with the leniency shown to left-wing rioters in Portland.

Conclusion: A Clash of Visions

The first half of the debate highlighted the significant policy and philosophical differences between the two candidates. Biden tried to project an image of stability and progressive values, despite struggling with his delivery and coherence. Trump, on the other hand, was aggressive, focusing on law and order, economic performance, and national security, painting Biden as a weak and ineffective leader.

But the winner of the first half of the debate was the mute button, not allowing either candidate to continue beyond his designated time limits. And that mute button benefited Donald Trump, eliminating any temptation for him to talk beyond the limits. In the debates in the prior election cycle, Biden drew sympathy, as Trump was viewed by some as a bully. In contrast, in this debate, Donald Trump was a seasoned statesman.

Clearly, Trump won this debate in this first half. No need for a second-half analysis. Kudos to President Trump for winning this debate convincingly, fair and square — and within the rules!

Jerry McGlothlin is a seasoned political commentator and the CEO of Special Guests Publicity.

