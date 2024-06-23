Snopes has finally gotten around to debunking the ‘very fine people’ hoax

In 1994, practically at the dawn of the internet, Snopes was a fun site that saw two married socialists debunk pervasive urban legends about razors in Halloween candy and hooked hands stuck to car door handles. During the Obama years, it turned into a Democrat mouthpiece that masqueraded as a fact-checking site. That Democrat fealty explains why it’s taken the site seven years to debunk the “very fine people” hoax that painted Trump as a white supremacist and that Joe Biden used to open his 2020 campaign.

Snopes was fun in the beginning but decayed badly when the founding couple, Barbara and David Mikkelson, divorced, and David took over the site. It didn’t help when David Mikkelson married a porn actress and hired her to fill his sociologist ex-wife’s place. Barbara alleged that, at the same time, David embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company for vacations and prostitutes. David, in turn, alleged that Barbara enriched herself to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As you can imagine, the site degraded in quality very quickly at this time. It also took a hard left turn. And because all hard leftists are humorless scolds who ape the old Soviet apparatchiks for whom a joke was an arrestable offense, Snopes even went so far as to fact-check The Babylon Bee.

Image: Biden and the Big Lie. Facebook screen grab. (Red text added to the original image.)

In other words, Snopes is not a serious site. However, because it’s leftist and keeps churning out anti-conservative “fact-check” content, people in media and politics take it seriously.

So, when Snopes didn’t fact-check the contention that Trump called white supremacists “very fine people,” that seemed to prove that Trump did, in fact, make that statement. The claim of Trump’s praise for these white supremacists was so pervasive that Biden’s first campaign video in 2020 used the allegation as its centerpiece (and repeatedly came back to it)—and if anyone had checked out the truth of that assertion, Snopes would not have helped. (Biden and his team must have known, of course, that it was a lie.)

Those of us who believe in facts, of course, know that the “very fine people” claim was a lie from beginning to end. The truth was that, when Charlottesville, Virginia, decided in 2017 to remove its statute of Robert E. Lee, three groups of people showed up to protest: those who approved of the move, actual Neo-Nazis complete with swastikas who disapproved of the move, and people who felt that the rush to erase our nation’s history was a Jacobin error. (They were prescient, as 2020 proved.)

One of the Neo-Nazis drove a car through the crowd, killing a young woman. At a subsequent press conference, Donald Trump, in his usual discursive style, explained that people in the third category, like people in the first category, were often “very fine people,” hastening to add, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.” Our morally corrupt media promptly told the world that Trump had called neo-Nazis and white nationalists “very fine people.”

Recently, though, some very high-profile disaffected Democrats discovered the lie:

Agreed. Until I watched this video I thought @realDonaldTrump was referring to the neo-nazis based on the press that I had read and other media. https://t.co/RBfKJrHAac — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) June 17, 2024

The fact that the truth may finally be overtaking the Democrat establishment’s Big Lie seems to have spurred Snopes to action. A couple of days ago, it finally admitted that Trump never called neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people”:

No, then-President Donald Trump did not call neo-Nazis and white supremacists "very fine people" in 2017. Speaking about a deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, he said those groups should be "condemned totally." https://t.co/AHjw0mwl3i pic.twitter.com/TtCH1BzZja — snopes.com (@snopes) June 20, 2024

I guess that I should say that it’s a good thing that Snopes finally corrected the record, but I can’t. What I can say, instead, is that there’s nothing good about the Democrats having successfully traded in a Big Lie for seven years, only to ‘fess up when they can’t hide the truth anymore. It’s disgusting. Perhaps if the truth came with a massive, self-abasing mea culpa and a huge check to Donald Trump, I’d be more forgiving, but there’s no remorse or repentance here. There’s just a despicable effort to paper over a seven-year-long moral disgrace.