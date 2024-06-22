Republican Party at a crossroads: Which path it chooses will determine America’s fate

Recently, on this very site, the redoubtable Eileen F. Toplansky reviewed a new book by Richard M. Moss, M.D.

In the book, titled The Empire of Eunuchs: How the Republican Party Betrayed America, Dr. Moss asserts that the Republican Party is “a weak, limp, rudderless organization that has achieved little or none of its stated goals and purposes.”

I largely agree, and, in fact, would add a few more adjectives, including, “spineless, duplicitous, and craven.” Far too many Republicans pointlessly, fruitlessly, and pathetically seek affirmation, even from their long-time foes. It is repulsive to observe.

Like myself, Moss has a dim view of the country’s chances of survival, led as it is by one party that despises it, and another that is too afraid of being labeled, libeled, and slandered to fight for it. As Moss notes, we are indeed culturally, morally, spiritually, intellectually, and financially bankrupt. Not to mention that our largest and most important institutions are utterly corrupt.

A newly reconstructed Republican Party must quickly find the courage to fight the scourge of globalism. And it must not be afraid of engaging in social issues. (As Andrew Breitbart famously said, “Politics is downstream from culture.”) It must fight for the traditional nuclear family, the concept of sexual complementarity, the rights of parents, and for secure borders, among other issues. As we watch the ever ballooning debt, soon to subsume us, it becomes obvious that committed economic conservatives are an endangered species in Congress … if not extinct.

But it is not enough even to be fiscally conservative. How often do we hear someone, politician or no, say they are an economic conservative, but a social liberal. In a sense, this is an oxymoron, emphasis on moron. This is because liberal social programs consume an astounding amount of money and capital, whether it be for transgender “care,” free drug paraphernalia for addicts, money for the health, welfare and housing/incarceration of illegal aliens, or the stupefyingly bloated welfare state in general.

That said, it behooves us to remember that the Republican Party came into being as an anti-slavery party. That was its modus operandi, its raison d’être. The Grand Old Party must now somehow grow a spine and reinvigorate itself to fight slavery on behalf of all of us. If it doesn’t, it is no exaggeration to state that would-be totalitarians in the government, along with their sycophants in academia and the media, will force all of us -- of every color -- onto their vast and insidious, if figurative, plantation.

And, this time, such has been the fundamental transformation of “the last, best hope,” the Army of the Potomac will not free us. It will be our masters.

Image: Rod Waddington, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0