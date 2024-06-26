Quirky questions, answers, and observations to ponder in a world gone off the rails

The best summer job of my life was piloting a paddlewheel boat of about 100 passengers around a manmade lagoon near the shore of Lake Erie. The Western Cruise ride at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio, was a 20-minute excursion, repeated Tuesdays through Sundays with new passengers continually during my 10 am to 5:00 pm shift.

Fortunately, I got the chance to practice my nascent standup comedy routine because, even though there was a standard script that all the boat captains were encouraged to memorize and repeat verbatim, the college-aged men and women steering the boats just wanted to have fun spewing whatever they pleased to their “captive audiences.” Besides, the animation displayed along the shores of the lagoon, supposedly depicting events in the life of early settlers to that region of Ohio, was in shabby shape. Much of it worked periodically, if at all, and most were tattered and draped with creepy cobwebs. So, creating your own stories, complete with jokes, made for a more entertaining cruise.

As I was carefully navigating the boat into the dock at the end of my trips, I would close my spiel with my standard line:

“Does anyone here have any questions? [pause] Any answers?”

(Polite laughter would usually follow.)

Decades later, here I am posing quirky questions and answers—and maybe a statement or two—that might get people pondering what exactly is going on in this wacky world that we inhabit today.

One or two of these observations, I must warn, might make some people uncomfortable. If that happens, please forgive me. Take this with a grain of salt, and remember that there is still something of a peppery comedian lurking inside.

In no particular order and with little rhyme or reason, I offer the following:

-- When I was growing up, we called “climate change” by another name: winter, spring, summer, and fall.

-- If a cow passes gas in a pasture and there is no environmentalist there to smell it, does it still destroy the planet?

-- Yesterday’s “conspiracy theory” has become today’s “I told you so.”

-- Something you will never hear chanted at a Biden rally: “USA! USA! USA!”

-- For many people, the search for God ends when they look in the mirror.

-- To say that Christians should not be involved in politics is itself a political statement.

-- The best laid plans of men who act like mice often go astray.

-- Do not let your enemies define you; do not let cheaters make or remake the rules.

-- Hate can be considered a virtue, as long as the one you are hating is worthy of being hated.

-- Some people think that one of the five senses is “talking” -- and they use that one more than all the others combined.

-- Can it be that “free speech” is perfectly okay as long as what is being said is something you agree with?

Of course, this is only a partial list for the reader’s consideration. Hopefully, some of these make sense and might spark further discussion. If not, please watch your step while exiting. The ride is over.

Albin Sadar is the author of Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It, as well as the children’s book collection Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries. Albin was formerly the producer of “The Eric Metaxas Show.”