June 24, 2024

Summer of terrorism? Pro-Hamas thugs launch violent assault on Jews going to synagogue in Los Angeles

By Monica Showalter

In a sparsely reported story, pro-Hamas thugs have launched an organized attack on Jews in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles, just outside Beverly Hills, hunting Jewish residents down where they live, beating many, and preventing them from entering their own synagogue for religious observances.

According to City News Service, whose story was just seven paragraphs long:

Scattered violence and fist fights broke out Sunday between Palestinian supporters and supporters of Israel in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles, where police in riot gear attempted to restore order.

The trouble began at 10:52 a.m. in the 9000 block of Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.    

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators had gathered in front of the Abas Torah synagogue at 9040 W. Pico Blvd. and were met with counter-demonstrators, some carrying Israeli flags.

Heated verbal confrontations grew physical shortly thereafter, with several scuffles occurring in streets throughout the neighborhood. Video from the scene showed punches being thrown and some people wielding the handles of protest signs as weapons.

How this differs from terrorism is unknown.

Take a look at the videos:

How that could get as sparse of coverage as it's gotten is strange, indeed.

Here they were stopping Jewish people from going to their weekly religious observances on the Sabbath at their synagogues:

More Jew-hate here.

It's shocking, an escalation of previous attacks in the area -- see here, here and here. It's shocking to me because I lived there, I know exactly where this happened, walking distance from my old apartment on Olympic Boulevard on the next parallel artery, the widely traveled Pico Boulevard where large numbers of Jewish groceries, restaurants, second-hand shops, bakeries, religious items stores and synagogues are located. I've voted in two of those synagogues, which on election days became polling places.

The organized thuggery, according to this account from a local would-be politician, is the result of pro-Hamas antifa-type dirtbags who had been engaged in turning UCLA into a pigpen up the road a few months back.

This represents the most serious escalation of antisemitic attacks since they started in the area about three years ago.

There are claims the police were ordered to stand down, while officials in every instance offered mealy mouthed condemnations. Here's the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass:

Unacceptable, she says, like a teacher scolding children for chewing gum in class.

There also was the governor of California, Gavin Newsom:

Yebri noted that they were late to the party:

This act is getting old, while the thugs are noticing the pattern and stepping it up.

They always say they will do better next time, but now that this is about the fifth time, they never do.

Now we have pogrom-like barbarism, in one of the great Jewish-American cities of America, the importation of alien ideas put into action while authorities stand around like arthropods.

It's disgusting. And one can only hope that they put a stop to this, or a federal government under a newly sworn in President Trump will have to instead. They need to make examples of these Jew-hating thugs.

Image: Twitter video screen shot


 

