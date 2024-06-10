Pride Month: The gay kiss on Disney’s Doctor Who and a Charleston school district employee struts for the kids

Pride Month is here, and we’re being inundated with LGBTQ+ propaganda, much of it aimed at children. Here are two examples, one from Disney and one from Charleston, South Carolina. The latter is a reminder that, no matter how far you run from the big leftist cities, the propaganda will find you.

During a shareholder meeting in April, Bob Iger promised those investors worried that Disney’s obsession with the LGBTQ+ agenda was affecting their bottom line that, moving forward, Disney would back off from the culture wars:

“I think the noise is sort of quieted down. I’ve been preaching this for a long time at the company [from] before I left, and since I came back, that our number one goal is to entertain, I think the term ‘woke’ is thrown around rather liberally No, no pun intended. I think a lot of people don’t even understand really what it means. The bottom line is that infusing messaging as a sort of a number one priority in our films and TV shows is not what we’re up to. They need to be entertaining. And where the Disney company can have a positive impact on the world, whether it’s, you know, fostering acceptance and understanding of people of all different types great. But, generally speaking, we need to be entertainment for an entertainment first company, and I’ve worked really hard to do that.”

Doctor Who, which debuted on the BBC in 1963 as a children’s show and is now streaming exclusively on Disney+, should have fit comfortably with that promise. Even in its new incarnation, which began in 2005, the show has been minimally about sex.

The doctor has had romantic interests and even a wife, but they were plot-driven relationships. He was still a fundamentally non-sexual character. Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), a sidekick who eventually got his own spin-off, was bi, but that wasn’t a strong plotline.

Now, though, the show, which streams exclusively on Disney+, is going all in on gay sex.

Ncuti Gatwa, the gay actor who has taken over the role of The Doctor for this latest season of the long-running British sci-fi show (once considered a children’s series), is featured in this week’s episode having a homosexual dalliance with guest star Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter). [snip] It should probably come as no surprise that Doctor Who has taken this road. This season, the series was taken over by former showrunner Russell T. Davies, who is openly gay (the creator of Showtime’s Queer as Folk) and who promised to bring these sorts of storylines to the show. [snip] The pair eventually get close enough to kiss. [snip] Aside from the new episode’s (romantic) gay kiss, another scene involves Rogue and The Doctor performing a ballroom dance as the aristocrats in attendance watch them in shock. All this in 1813 Britain. The scene ends with Rogue taking a knee and presenting a ring to The Doctor in a pledge of marriage.

Well, this is the BBC and Disney, so what do you expect?

But what about life in the South? Isn’t this where parents run to avoid the relentless LGBTQ+ propaganda in schools in blue regions? It turns out there’s no escape. My friend Carlton Walker, a conservative candidate running for the South Carolina statehouse, checked out the Pride Month Drag Story Time at Park Circle, a family-oriented venue in North Charleston, a Charleston suburb. The story time was specifically aimed at children:

A joyful event for the whole family, Drag Queen story time features Symone N. O'Bishop's performed reading of some of her favorite tales. Stake out a spot on the Common Ground at Commonhouse and settle in for lots of fun! Symone will be joined by several friends reading their favorite stories, too, and performing kid-friendly songs for the whole family! Itinerant Literate will be on hand with a pop-up shop highlighting LGBTQ+ titles for young readers.

Obviously, the parents attending the event were on board with the agenda. Still, is it really all right, even with parental permission, for kids to hand money to men acting out a sexual fetish?

If you think it’s okay, would you be okay if fathers took their children to a story time at a strip club, with the women wearing pasties and G-strings (so not fully nude), or mothers took their children to a Chippendale story time with the men in the G-strings? If you think those are a bad idea, why is it okay for children to be present at a show by and hand money to sexualized gay men?

But that wasn’t all. In what are unfortunately choppy videos (Carlton’s smartphone was acting out), Charleston learned that one of the performers identified himself as a Charleston County School District Education Team / Mental Health Counselor, who encouraged kids to “transition”:

It’s important to point out that this man was not wearing a revealing costume, nor did he engage in a sexualized performance. He had definitely toned things down for the kids. But still, would parents be happy if they learned that a Mental Health Counselor at their kids’ school was doing Only Fans videos? If not, why should this man’s double life as a drag queen be any different?

What consenting adults do in their homes or adult-only venues is their business in a free country. However, my rule of thumb is that people whose lives seem to revolve around sex shouldn’t be creating content for children. This used to be everyone’s rule of thumb. However, when it comes to the LGBTQ+ crowd, the rule is going out the window. If you want to push back, the time is now—or, rather, in November. If Democrats retain political power at the federal level and in state houses, sexualizing children is here to stay.

Image: YouTube screen grab.