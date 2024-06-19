President of Chicago Teachers Union says conservatives take an ‘oath’ to prevent black children from learning to read

Negotiations for new contracts between the city of Chicago and its teachers are underway, and Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, recently participated in a radio interview to offer insight into the bargaining process—but Gates took the opportunity to make a grotesque and demented claim against conservatives, saying that fighting against literacy for black children is “part of the oath they [conservatives] take to be right wing."

Here are the details, according to a Fox News report out yesterday:

Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) President Stacy Davis Gates told a news radio host that conservatives do not want Black children to read, adding that it is ‘part of the oath they take to be right wing.’ In an interview published on WBBM News radio’s site on Sunday, the station’s political editor, Craig Dellimore, spoke with Davis Gates on ‘At Issue,’ about the union’s contract demands. Some of the demands included social justice issues. During the interview, Dellimore asked Davis Gates about the teacher union contract proposals that drew criticism from conservatives for being ‘too big,’ and raising concerns that too many elements are not directly concerned with education.

Stacy Davis Gates is projecting again.

First of all, being a conservative isn’t an oath-taking endeavor, it simply means using your brain and assessing reality accurately; if anyone’s actions indicate a sacred commitment to hurting children, it’s Democrats. After all, they’re the ones who go gung-ho in their advocacy for abortion, kindergarten sexualization, and body mutilation of minors for the androgynous Baphomet look. And, for all intents and purposes, Gates is a Marxist, and Karl Marx’s “poetry” reads like an Satanic incantation, kind of along the lines of a twisted oath right?

Secondly, there isn’t even a wisp of truth to Gates’s accusation, and the idea that someone would be committed to making black children illiterate is exactly what she and her cronies do! It’s not conservatives who are fighting school choice policies in a bid to shackle children to failing schools and districts so bad teachers aren’t out of a job like they should be—kudos to the teachers unions—but progressive Democrats like Gates. Oh, and get this: Gates’s own son? She has him enrolled in private school, while sabotaging any policies that would facilitate other families from doing the same.

Furthermore, homeschooling is a choice promoted, and personally embraced (in large numbers), by conservatives; ready for a few stats? Here’s this:

Homeschooled students score between 80% and 90% regardless of their parent’s level of education.

Boys score 44% more in reading tests when educated at home compared to when educated in public schools.

And this:

A study published in the Journal of School Choice found that homeschooled students in the United States outperformed their public school peers by an average of 15 to 30 percentile points in standardized tests.

Prohibiting families from voting on policy with their feet and enrolling their children in good schools, even if it’s outside their home district, disproportionately affects black children—this is a paradigm heavily seen in Chicago specifically. The irony is thick, and somehow missed by Gates.

Lastly, per Census data:

[T]he number of Black households homeschooling their children jumped from 3.3.% in spring 2020 to just over 16% by the fall of that year. That increase was the largest of any racial group.

Arguably, since blacks are the group most impacted by bad teachers and failing schools (the legacy of teachers unions), their departure speaks volumes.

Now, according to Chicago’s mayor Brandon Johnson, the city is facing a “$538 million budget shortfall in the 2024 fiscal year” but despite that, Gates proposed a contract that includes “climate action” and comes with an exact price tag of $50,000,000,000.03 and yes, you read that right, that’s fifty-billion dollars and three cents. (Oh, and Gates somehow can’t figure out how to keep up on her utility bills, despite collecting an annual salary of more than $300k.)

Ironically, Gates’s own illiteracy is the best case for black children receiving a proper education—it’s obnoxious to even have to address how stupid, impractical, and unfeasible that proposal is, and if her reading skills were up to par, she may actually have been able to determine that herself, saving conservative thinkers a whole lot of time and effort as we would no longer need to explain elementary principles to grown adults in order to have a policy conversation.

Wishful thinking, I know.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.