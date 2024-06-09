Politico reports on the Biden family syndicate, and it’s crickets all around

Did you know that Politico committed an act of journalism yesterday, reporting honestly on the Biden family syndicate? This was such a rare act that you’d think its reporting would stand out, especially given that it’s read by absolutely everyone in the Acela corridor. You’d think CNN would be 24/7 with Brady Bunch-style pundits pundit-ing on the story because it’s an incredibly damning bill of horribles for the sitting president.

But nooooooo… Everyone on that progressive train is undoubtedly aware of it, but they ain’t talkin’ ‘bout it. Nope. No way. No how. It ain’t good for the regime. It ain’t good for the narrative. It ain’t good for A-list cocktail party invites.

So let’s talk about it.

Image: Joe Biden and some of his family members in November 2020. YouTube screen grab (cropped).

The Politico essay starts with a damning title: “Biden insists he’s not involved in his family’s business dealings. But his aides are a different story.” The subtitle is no better: “The overlapping roles are under scrutiny as the president distances himself from his family’s dealings.”

This kind of title cries out for a “flip it around” alternative treatment. Imagine if this entire article were about the Trump family and not the Biden family, and you’d have an all-out conflagration of a D.C. scandal on your hands.

Here are the opening paragraphs as Politico wrote them:

For years, Joe Biden shared a bookkeeper with his son, Hunter. He also shared a personal lawyer with his brother, Jim. And when Jim Biden wanted to know more about one of Hunter Biden’s associates, he hired the former head of Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail to investigate. Since 2019, Joe Biden has repeatedly distanced himself from his family’s business dealings, saying that he has never so much as discussed them with his relatives or with anyone else. But House impeachment inquiry interviews, public records and emails reviewed by POLITICO show that members of his inner circle were regularly enmeshed in those dealings: Many of the president’s closest staffers and advisers have doubled as his relatives’ business associates, both during and after their stints working for the man at the center of the Biden family orbit. Those overlaps reflect an all-in-the family approach to business and politicking that dates back a half-century...

And here’s that reimaging, with Trump’s name in place of Biden’s:

For years, Donald Trump shared a bookkeeper with his son, Don, Jr. He also shared a personal lawyer with his sister, Maryanne. And when Maryanne wanted to know more about one of Don Jr.’s associates, he hired the former head of Donald Trump’s Secret Service detail to investigate. Since 2019, Donald Trump has repeatedly distanced himself from his family’s business dealings, saying that he has never so much as discussed them with his relatives or with anyone else. But House impeachment inquiry interviews, public records and emails reviewed by POLITICO show that members of his inner circle were regularly enmeshed in those dealings: Many of the president’s closest staffers and advisers have doubled as his relatives’ business associates, both during and after their stints working for the man at the center of the Trump family orbit. Those overlaps reflect an all-in-the family approach to business and politicking that dates back a half-century...

It’s important to note that Donald Trump has never been accused of using his government position to enrich his children or siblings.

Imagine, just imagine, pencil-neck Schiff, his bulbous eyes in his bulbous head bloodshot and bursting with rage, clutching a printout of the article, with a crowd of rage-filled House Democrats behind him, were the exact same things said not about Biden, but about Trump. We’d have to have ambulances standing by. Half the conference might stroke out.

And while it’s fun to imagine the Democrats’ absolute unhinged meltdown were this a bill of Trump horribles, it can’t pass without mentioning that Republicans are being equally silent about this actual bill of Biden horribles.

Where are they?

I don’t have cable, so maybe I missed it, but I don’t miss much, and I haven’t seen a single hit with a single Republican anywhere clutching this article demanding action. I don’t even need one with eyes bulging or an elevated heart rate, but just a squeak would be nice. But nope. No squeaks. Not a single Republican mouse in the House has made a stir.

And I don’t expect we’ll see one because, as Sundance at The Last Refuge has so aptly entitled them, those 535 Hill denizens aren’t working against each other, they are the UniParty working against… us.

So, we write alternative imaginary bills of horribles and hope we can vote our way out of this, because the alternative remedy? Nobody wants to imagine the alternative remedy. So we pray. We write. We donate. We talk. We volunteer. We vote.

We hope justice will come in November.

M. Walter is a pseudonym.