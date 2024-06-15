Police demoralized, military demoralized, trains derailing, airplane parts falling, and products recalled. Why?

Police departments around the country are shorthanded, defunded, demoralized. Many officers have retired, retired at their desks, or walked away, because they aren’t valued — or, worse, are demonized.

All for working long hours for not great pay … and putting their life on the line for public safety. And, if they do arrest somebody for even violent behavior, the perps often are sprung the same day, no bail required. This has led to the majority of American citizens being less safe than perhaps ever before.

Our military is far less capable than it was just a few short years ago.

Patriots, Christians, MAGA types, and conservatives have been deliberately drummed out of the services in favor of more left-leaning individuals.

Competence — let alone excellence — has been dismissed in favor of diversity, equity, and inclusion. (I hope and pray we don’t soon have to see how diversity, equity, and inclusion fares against well-trained, highly skilled, determined adversaries.)

Recruiting goals are not close to being met.

The U.S. Navy, 600 ships strong at the end of Reagan’s presidency, is now down to just 283 mostly functioning vessels.

In toto, the once unparalleled American military is no longer an effective deterrent against the likes of China, Russia … or even Iran. It is a sad but historical fact that, when we are incapable of effective deterrence, our allies lose confidence and our enemies pounce. And innocent people “DIE.” (“DEI” rearranged to more accurately reflect the end result of such hyper-woke sentiments and policies.)

And there is more. Much more. Trains are derailing, plane parts are falling from the sky, shipping delays are legion, customer service seems an outmoded concept … and there are more product recalls, particularly of foodstuffs, than ever before.

All of this was predictable. In fact, there is no other possible result of an all-out assault on competence, reason, and productivity. Ayn Rand predicted this back in 1957.

What we are witnessing now is … Atlas Shrugging.

