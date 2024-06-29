Perverse military

When I served in the US Air Force During the Cold War, uniforms, and the badges of authority, service and honor that adorned them meant something. One never wore an award they had not legitimately earned, and one surely never wore anything non-military. There was no such thing as displaying one’s politics on one’s uniform. The officer and NCO corps were death on politics. While the urge to advertise their sexual preferences may have occurred to a tiny minority—I wonder what ribbons for foot fetishism or being a drag queen would have looked like?--they knew the consequences for so much as mentioning adorning their uniforms with such abominations would be severe indeed.

That was then. This is now. Now is berserk—and dangerous.

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea — Airmen stationed on this installation 30 miles south of Seoul are authorized to wear a Pride morale patch this month. A May 20 memo from 51st Fighter Wing commander Col. William McKibban approved the “Osan+” patch on Fridays and at special events. The patch’s circular design features the Progress rainbow flag at the center bordered by a black ring with “Osan+” on top and “Osan Air Base ROK” at the bottom. ROK is the acronym for Republic of Korea, the formal name for South Korea. “The Osan+ patch is the approved morale patch in honor of Pride month, which takes place in June,” wing spokeswoman Capt. Michelle Chang told Stars and Stripes by email Thursday. “The patch represents the advancement of the Air Force’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, dignity, and respect within the mission.” The idea of the patch came from Osan+, an LGBTQ group established at the base in October, group president Tech. Sgt. Brittany Ortega said by phone Thursday. The group’s mission is to “advance the Air Force’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, dignity and respect within the mission,” she said. The group has already sold out of the $10 patches, Ortega wrote on the group’s Facebook page Thursday. It’s unclear if more will become available.

Once upon a time, “respect” in our military was parceled out for one’s dedication to the mission and their hard-earned reputation as a squared away war fighter. Obviously, the USAF of my youth no longer exists.

Sadly, this sort of focus on woke lunacy rather than military honor and readiness is not confined to South Korea, where with a thoroughly brainwashed Communist enemy within artillery distance, one would think—hope?—our military would know better.

Lt. Col. Fram is a man pretending to be a woman.

While the concept of “hurry up and wait” in the military has a basis in fact, another, more sobering fact, is there is never enough time, money or focus on training. Particularly training to do our military’s reason for being: destroying the enemies of America as violently, rapidly and completely as possible. The old aphorism, the more you sweat in training, the less you bleed in combat” holds true.

It would seem in Joe Biden’s military, training for and posturing about LGBTQWERTY+- issues take precedence. I hesitate to think what might be producing sweat in that sort of training, and hesitate to think even more about how much blood our troops will be shedding in combat.

Their uniforms, however, will be much more colorful, and their survivors can talk all about their pride as they view their flag-draped coffins.

