Pakistani man tries to start a gay club… and immediately finds himself committed to the loony bin

In America, when individuals express abnormal sexual behavior…they receive preferential treatment in the hiring process, they’re invited into the kindergarten classroom, and they’re given a pull-out-all-the-stops month-long celebration where they can act with sexual impunity on the streets, supported by nearly every single corporation and government agency.

But in Pakistan? They’re immediately hauled off to the insane asylum for psychiatric intervention. Here’s the story, from a report out at Fox News yesterday:

Man sent to mental hospital for trying to start gay club in Pakistan: report A Pakistani man is currently in a mental hospital after he tried establishing the first gay club in the country, according to a recent report. The man, whose identity has not been released, was interviewed by the Telegraph on Sunday shortly before he was institutionalized. The man explained that he filed an application to the deputy commissioner of Abbottabad to establish a gay club, which he tentatively called Lorenzo Gay Club. The application reportedly explained that the club would be designed to be a ‘great convenience and resource for many homosexual, bisexual and even some heterosexual people residing in Abbottabad in particular, and in other parts of the country in general.’ The application also noted that ‘there would be no gay (or non-gay) sex (other than kissing).’ The man was then detained by authorities and transported to a mental hospital in Peshawar, which is roughly 125 miles west of Abbottabad, according to the report.

Now, what that “treatment” looks like in Pakistan I don’t really know, but I can wager a guess—and it looks like someone in the comments had the exact same thought, because we must both be wondering how high the roof of this “mental hospital” is:

The Pakistan Institute for Mental Health, prides itself on the expeditiousness and low cost of its course of treatment. All patients cured on the day of admission.

And, if you notice, the report only mentions speaking to the man before he found himself committed to a mental institution.

Just today I wrote a blog about a planned (but thwarted) terrorist attack against a progressivist mosque that permitted homosexuality iterating what happens when Islam and queerdom collide, as a reminder that it’s always a bloody clash, and there will always be a decisive victor—this story from Pakistan just serves as yet another datum point.

And strangely, wouldn’t you know, there are no American “allies” rushing to this man’s aid, petitioning on his behalf, or marching in the streets for his release; we call unprincipled people like these, “fairweather friends,” or as Thomas Paine referred to them, “summer soldier[s]” and “sunshine patriot[s]” who “shrink” from their purported cause when there’s any bit of real pressure or pain—which would certainly be the case for the American LGBTQ++ brigade were they to actually touch down in Pakistan and out themselves to a foreign and hostile government.

Now, tossing gays off the roof, or staging Sharia law public executions of queer people is without a doubt the wrong way to promote a healthy culture and civil harmony, but when regressive Pakistan cares more about morality and a functioning society than America, the supposed leader of the free world, something is terribly, terribly wrong.

