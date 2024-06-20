Oregon regulators want to destroy doctors who commit thought crimes

Minorities in America are more obese than white people in America. I don’t make this statement intending to insult minorities. It’s a fact. The Office of Minority Health, a subset of the US Health and Human Services department, says so. It also says that there are health risks associated with obesity. However, it’s entirely possible that, if the Oregon Medical Board (“OMB”) has its way, a doctor urging a minority to lose weight could be accused of a “microaggression,” giving the government the right to seize that doctor’s license.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that the OMB is on the verge of finalizing an ethics rule that makes alleged “microaggressions” a factor in seizing a doctor’s license to practice medicine. And to make the rule stick, those who don’t squeal on a colleague engaged in wrongthink will also lose their licenses:

[U]nder a soon-to-be-finalized ethics rule from the Oregon Medical Board, doctors who commit “microaggressions” risk losing their medical licenses. Under Oregon law, doctors who fail to report “unprofessional conduct” from themselves or a colleague within 10 business days can face severe penalties, including loss of license. The state’s medical board is in the process of shoehorning “microaggressions”—innocently intentioned behaviors interpreted by women or minorities to be subliminal communications of bias—into its definition of “unprofessional conduct,” according to the proposed rule, which the board unveiled in April.

According to the proposed rule, a doctor, podiatrist, or acupuncturist violates his ethical obligations if he engages in “discrimination through unfair treatment characterized by implicit and explicit bias, including microaggressions, or indirect or subtle behaviors that reflect negative attitudes or beliefs about a non-majority group.” The proposed rule would seem to exempt those “differences in the quality of healthcare delivered that is not due to access-related factors or clinical needs, preferences, and appropriateness of intervention.”

Image by AI.

That exception would seem to prevent the scenario I imagined, but that’s too optimistic a reading. The current leftist trope is that there’s nothing wrong with being fat and, in fact, that concerns about obesity are driven entirely by racism:

“carbs are racist” is a new one pic.twitter.com/IKp2OBLzYQ — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) April 3, 2021

It’s not just one woman on TikTok. This past November, an ostensible “science” article was published blaming “structural racism on childhood obesity.” And two years ago, a gal with a BS degree (I’m not making that up) wrote a post explaining “The racist history of fatphobia and weight stigma”:

Fatphobia and weight stigma are insidious forces in our society. They are responsible for many harmful effects on those living in larger bodies, especially Black people, who are disproportionately discriminated against. Western medicine wants you to believe that weight is an accurate predictor of health. But this is a stigmatizing myth—fatphobia and racism are closely connected. The truth is, systemic racism and weight discrimination can lead to far more health risks than weight, and even body mass index (BMI), which has its own problematic and racist origins.

The way this is going to work for Oregon doctors if the rule passes is that, if they comment on a minority’s weight, they’re being racist. Worried doctors, therefore, will refrain from giving minority patients information about the health risks of obesity. However, if one of those worried doctors loses a patient to a heart attack or Type II diabetes, that same doctor can expect a malpractice lawsuit for failing to advise the patient about the health risks of obesity. It’s a no-win situation for doctors.

Everything that the left does is designed to destroy societal trust and to break institutions. When Marxism in America was solely economic, the Cloward-Piven strategy posited bankrupting the government to pave the way for the revolution. Now that American Marxists are using cultural issues to advance the revolution, they are, appropriately enough, breaking our society at a more fundamental level—and the whackadoodles along Oregon’s coast (the inland areas are conservative) are leading the way.