Obama rolls up his sleeves, gets busy cleaning up Joe Biden's mess of a campaign

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up,” Obama famously said in 2020.

One wonders what he's saying these days, now that he's come over to clean up Joe Biden's mess of a campaign now.

According to Breitbart News:

Former President Barack Obama is anxious about President Joe Biden’s chances of reelection, so he has “increasingly involved” himself in the Biden campaign, sources told New York Magazine. Obama’s involvement reportedly began after Biden campaign officials realized in late 2023 that they would face former President Donald Trump in a historic rematch.

...and...

Obama’s role includes consulting with O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign chair, and Anita Dunn, a Biden aide who worked with Obama. He advises on digital budget strategy, assists in hands-on-public relations work with Hollywood celebrities, and fundraises for the president, New York Magazine reported: As he has become more plugged in to Biden’s political thinking, Obama speaks more often with O’Malley Dillon — the campaign’s chair and functionally its executive — including about Biden’s efforts to target hard-to-persuade young and Black voters. At the same time, operatives in Obama’s personal office coordinate with Biden’s campaign to make sure Obama is in the loop on campaign updates. And he has kept in regular touch with the White House side, too, checking in with two more of his former top aides: chief of staff Jeff Zients and Dunn, a senior adviser. … Though “his anxiety about the election is real,” in the words of one Obama friend, the ex-president’s concerns sounded a lot like those of other top Democrats, according to others who’ve spoken with him. Those who are in regular touch with Obama say these nerves are not a reflection of any particular angst about Biden or his team but of the broader reality: The country is closely divided, the media landscape is fractured, and Donald Trump may very well win.

The long and interesting article can be read here.

I suppose it's fine and dandy for Joe Biden to have as experienced a hand as Obama 'advising' him on how many field offices he needs, quintupling his social media budget, and calling up celebrities to appear with him at events.

Obama in fact has stuck his nose into almost everything regarding Joe Biden's campaign, and insists that he be kept regularly updated about what the campaign is doing, according to the piece. Joe Biden, the piece suggested, doesn't like it, and both he and his aides didn't think his services were needed this time because of his three 'successful' years in office and his absence of a primary challenger.

But Obama insisted on being there anyway and Biden considers him something of a punk who's not as bright as he is:

Biden has always spoken fondly of Obama but has equally made no secret of his wish to avoid what he regards as some of Obama’s biggest errors in office, including in his interactions with Congress and the military brass, especially over the war in Afghanistan. He has not always taken Obama’s political advice either and has at times outright questioned Obama’s judgment when it came to recent campaigns. (He has not forgotten Obama’s past skepticism of his own presidential ambitions.) Though they still usually see eye-to-eye on big-picture political matters, they have not always kept in regular close touch during Biden’s administration, sometimes leaving any coordination to their aides. Today, there is not much for Biden to consider about Obama’s role beyond the specific ways his old boss might be most useful.

Which must cheese Obama off mightily even as he sees the S.S. Biden going down like the Titanic.

So he horns in, giving Biden advice, telling Biden how to win the 'youth' vote, even though the last youth who voted for him has turned 30.

It would probably be fun to be a fly on the wall, watching the pair angle with one another like two scorpions in a bottle.

But that's inside baseball stuff.

What it really says is that Joe Biden is so incompetent he can't even handle his own campaign for president and needs his more successful and popular predecessor to issue orders from behind the scenes.

That supports the puppet theory, that Obama has been pulling the strings on Joe Biden all along.

The funny thing is that Obama can't stand him, viewing him through lens of the eternal f----up. That's reason enough not to vote for the old dotard.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0