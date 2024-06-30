Not whether to get rid of Joe, but how

Joe Biden self-destructed on stage and national TV this past week. If you didn’t watch it, you’ll be fed it in bitter video bites for as long as Joe remains in the White House.

The much more important point this morning: Democrats must persuade their senile gaffer-in-chief to resign.

As I’ve said all along, I want to be in the room when Schumer, Pelosi, and probably Obama tell Old Joe he has to resign.

The question I’ve had since Biden was sworn in is, “What do they do when Joe says no?”

What do the Democrats do with a senile president whose horrific poll numbers are about to go even farther south but won’t leave the stage? Those of us who have had loved ones with dementia know, you might persuade him — but ten minutes later, you’ll have the same argument again. And again.

Slow Joe’s biggest supporter is his wife, who arguably is more addicted to the power of the White House than he is. And she is constantly whispering in his ear. Trust me: this woman, who has allowed her husband to be made a laughingstock so she can share his spotlight, isn’t about to agree that he should resign.

And Obama may not be able to persuade him to go, as the former president did at a recent fundraising event, where he led Biden by the arm off the stage. What will Obama do — hold Joe’s hand to sign his resignation signature?

Will Joe resign? Will they hide him in the basement as they did in 2020 and let the cheating proceed? (They’ve probably got 12 million illegal aliens registered as new “Democrats” in swing states.) Will Joe explode on a stage somewhere and unleash a torrent of barely understandable accusations and curses that further shatter his party’s unity?

Maybe they’ll try playing the sympathy card. Anyone with a heart — and anyone who has had loved ones suffer from dementia — can empathize with Slow Joe’s predicament. He’s unhinged and those closest to him have propped him up for at least three years so their party can gain, at his personal expense.

My daughter, about the sweetest, kindest person I’ve ever known, pointed out years ago how cruel it was for Jill Biden and the Democrats to exploit the addled old man. If they love him, they should take him home, or put him in a home, not the White House.

Nevertheless, Joe’s suffering at their hands may be about to end. What is certain is that it ain’t gonna be pretty.

Next, what will the Stupid Party (GOP) do to blow this opportunity? I’m sure their best and brightest minds are furiously at work on something.

You know the screw has turned when the rabidly left-wing media are reporting this sort of thing:

Seasoned political observers were struck by Biden’s performance. Amy Walter, the editor-in-chief of Cook Political Report, which forecasts election outcomes, speculated that the odds of Biden agreeing to a second debate in September “are close to zero about now.” MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported that conversations were happening within Biden’s inner circle during the debate that ranged from “whether he should be in this race tomorrow morning to what was wrong with him.

Mark Landsbaum is a Christian retired journalist, former investigative reporter, editorial writer, and columnist. He also is a husband, father, grandfather, and Dodgers fan. He can be reached at mark.landsbaum@gmail.com.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.