Normandy continues on America’s shores

On June 6, 1944, a coalition of more than 150,000 Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France by sea and air to begin the fight to liberate Europe from the yoke of Nazi tyranny. Thousands were killed or wounded during the D-Day invasion. Now the battle for liberty is being waged within our own nation.

Although the Allied troops defeated the Nazis, the latter’s evil ideology survived, retreating quietly to rebrand as “liberalism” and embed within America’s Democrat party, as had other “isms” since the Progressive movement took off in the early 20th century.

The “isms” — communism, socialism, and fascism — are all rooted in the same evil philosophy: collectivism and not the individual matters, big government will run your life, and people are dispensable.

These “isms” found a safe haven in an American institution from which to discreetly grow their base. Because education is the “most powerful weapon you can use to change the world” and tenure protected careers, liberals set up shop in universities and the public education system.

The purpose of public education was no longer “the three Rs” and other subjects, but a vehicle to change children’s core beliefs. Leftists also infiltrated state-controlled colleges of teacher education.

Now, decades later, ideologues have been wildly successful. They control the Democrat party and American education, which are now humanistic, socialistic government indoctrination centers.

American history has been so extensively revised that students think our Founding Fathers were evil slave-owning white men and that America and capitalism are evil. Forty-four (44) percent prefer socialism to capitalism, while another seven (7) percent think communism is preferable. Yet they are not certain what those really are.

Leftist methodology for teaching reading has created a national literacy crisis. Group learning conditions students for a life of collectivism. Moral relativism throws out old-fashioned ideas of right and wrong. “Social and Emotional Learning” with its psychological manipulation changes students’ ideas toward old-fashioned Western religions and nationality.

To impose a dictatorship in America, the family must be destroyed. Public education plays a key role in that revolution. Students are pawns of leftists who are using the Sexual Revolution and transgenderism to wage war against families. Once the government destroys the family, then it steps in to take the family’s place in the resulting chaos.

After decades of leftist control of education, America has gone from being the best educated society in human history to a dumbed down and increasingly immoral nation that is careening toward self-destruction.

Billions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted in reform efforts, but government schools are too infected with radical ideology to be reformed. If we lose another generation of youth to this tyrannical ideology, America will forever be changed.

It is time to separate school and state and return America to the private education (private schools and private church-based schools) that was the norm before the establishment of public education in the mid-1800s. Public schools were established by those who wanted to change the young American nation from limited government to one of statism, with government control of the economy and society.

Abolishing a State Education system would end the flow of billions of dollars to government schools. Instead, the money would remain in the pockets of taxpayers to pay for their children’s education or to support the education of other children.

America’s Founding Fathers placed their lives, fortune, and sacred honor on the line to fight for liberty against a tyrannical British government. Americans gave their lives at Normandy to eradicate the ruthless tyranny of the Nazi empire to protect liberty. Americans must now protect liberty on our own shores. As President Franklin Roosevelt told the nation on D-Day in 1944, “we must “preserve our Republic, our religion, and our civilization.”

Getting students out of far-left indoctrination centers is absolutely vital for saving our own freedom, America, and Western Christian civilization. This will not be easy. But just as the men who fought at D-Day were “driven by the voice of free will and responsibility nurtured in Sunday schools, town halls, and sandlot ball games” as they risked their lives to secure “a foothold for freedom,” so will we today be driven by that same spirit to protect freedom on our own shores.

