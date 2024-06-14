New report: ‘Biofuel’ industry outpaces oil refineries for pollution, by large margins

The Environmental Integrity Project just published the results of a new study, which reportedly found that the “biofuel” industry pollutes the air just as much as, and oftentimes more than traditional oil refineries, putting out a “significantly” higher amount of particularly “dangerous pollutants” not limited to but including, formaldehyde.

Isn’t that just swell, “they’re” giving us cancer while embalming us in real time—yes, this is the “clean” and “green” future under “their” tutelage. Here are the details, from a new report by Ari Phillips of Oil & Gas Watch, the online publication for the EIP, out just yesterday:

Report: Jet-powered biofuel is weighed down by pollution and loopholes Jet fuel produced this way is marketed as ‘sustainable aviation fuel.’ But a new report from the Environmental Integrity Project on the hazardous air pollution from biofuel production breaks down the problems with assigning such a green label to a highly polluting and poorly regulated process.The biofuel industry markets itself as an environmentally friendly alternative to petroleum-based fuels. But EIP’s examination of the emissions reports of 226 biofuel plants across the U.S. found that plant-based fuel manufacturers release almost as much hazardous air pollution as oil refineries – and significantly more of some dangerous pollutants, including formaldehyde, a known carcinogen. These findings are included in EIP’s report, Farm to Fumes: Hazardous Air Pollution from Biofuel Production.

Yet, despite the worse-than-oil environmental impact, there’s a rush to build these biofuel plants; for context, most of the “biofuel” industry has been ethanol, from taxpayer-subsidized corn crops, but according to Phillips there are “at least 32 new or expanded biofuels facilities now under construction or proposed,” and around 66% of those plants would be for the manufacture of plant-based fuel.

But why? Why rush to build facilities that are going to increase air pollution when we have a cleaner, established, and more reliable energy source (oil)? Oh that’s right, because the federal government is involved, the best indicator that something will go downhill, but more specifically, Joe Biden is at the helm of the federal government, which means you can count on things to go from bad to worse.

From Phillips:

Federal incentives are largely driving this shift. While corn-based ethanol has long been the recipient of beneficial subsidies and eased regulations, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 authorized incentives to support the development of ‘sustainable’ aviation fuels and ‘renewable diesel.’ … According to the report, the 27 renewable diesel projects in the works could add 4.7 billion gallons to the nationwide production capacity, more than doubling it compared to 2022. The expansion of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is at the center of the Biden Administration’s plans for increasing plant-based fuel capacity in air travel. The administration has a goal of the U.S. producing three billion gallons of SAF annually by 2030 and meeting 100 percent of aviation fuel demand – 35 billion gallons per year – by 2050.

More joys of having to suffer the idiocy and corruption of progressive Democrats. How do we keep these people away from the ballot box? That’s the real conundrum. (There’s a great argument here for repealing the 19th Amendment—Andrea Widburg wrote an essay on this—as women voters are the demographic that elect Democrats—I’m going to get ahead of the curve here and point out that as a conservative female voter myself, I’m not getting my conservative values represented in government, because I’m a minority. All the data show that I would get my way if only men were permitted to vote, and the whole purpose of voting is to ostensibly have my values represented in government.)

So, who’s buying this air-contaminating fake fuel? Well, for one, this flabby little menace:

Interviewer: "A new study shows the world's richest 1% account for more carbon emissions than the poorest 66%."



Bill Gates: "I spend about 9 million a year buying sustainable aviation fuel, to cancel out my footprint." pic.twitter.com/Vo8HrC1pdq — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) April 10, 2024

(Gates also bragged to Anderson Cooper about this same thing, justifying his detrimental impact on air quality because he’s rich so it’s okay.)

The last point worth making is how these “biofuel” plants predict their deleterious work:

[A]ccording to EIP’s report, the Louisiana Green Fuels facility in Columbia, Louisiana…asserted the facility would emit about 91 tons of VOCs per year – just below the threshold of 100 tons that would trigger ‘major’ permit requirements for stronger air pollution controls. The plant also proposed to release up to 24 tons per year of hazardous air pollution. Remarkably, the company’s emission estimates for VOCs and hazardous pollutants were based on lab tests of a single gram of wood placed in a sealed glass container and heated for just over an hour. The test didn’t even measure the most common wood-product VOC and hazardous pollutant compounds. Nonetheless, the company utilized this ‘laboratory testing’ report to estimate the emissions from the facility’s dryers, which would process 31 tons of wood per hour, or about 28 million times more wood than the single gram supplied for laboratory testing.

One small piece of wood in a sealed container, heated for one hour, is somehow an adequate simulation for burning hundreds of millions of pounds of biomass per year in a non-container (troposphere)? I do not come from a science background, but I know enough to know that this is absolutely ludicrous.

What a cursed scam.

Kudos to Mr. Ari Phillips and the EIP for highlighting this utterly obscene agenda and its fallout.

