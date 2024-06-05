NASA discovers that 80% of ‘global warming’ in last ten years was actually caused by ‘net zero’ policies

A team of “high-powered NASA scientists” has just stumbled upon a very inconvenient truth, and no, I don’t mean that they’ve found new evidence to support the Al Gore fear porn flick, but instead, they’ve discovered that 80% of “global warming” in the last ten years has not been caused by man’s use of natural renewable resources like gas and oil, but “draconian fuel shipping regulations” ostensibly “designed to help prevent global warming.”

From a report by Chris Morrison at The Daily Sceptic:

The world of climate science is in shock following extraordinary findings from a team of high-powered NASA scientists that suggest most of the recent global temperature increases are due to the introduction of draconian fuel shipping regulations designed to help prevent global warming.

Well, well, well, the “cure” is worse than the disease… except there was no disease. Now, I don’t contend that the “cure” is all that bad either, as long as we’re speaking only in the context of the environment; a relatively warm planet (of course, I’m talking within reason here) isn’t a bad thing because it means surviving is easier. But, they think it’s bad, which just goes to show you how ill-equipped these climate “scientist” bureaucrats are at deciding on policy.

However, if we’re talking about the global economy and international affairs? Then their “cure” has been unequivocally disastrous—it’s served as a vehicle for an unprecedented transfer of wealth and political power, from the people to the pseudo-elites, and it’s ushered in poverty and war. Energy makes the global market move, and oil and gas are the most affordable and reliable types of energy on that market; when you drastically cut back on affordable and reliable energy, i.e. implement “draconian fuel shipping regulations” around the world, it has the greatest negative impact on the 99%.

But not only that, when peaceful nations dominate the energy market, they put terroristic energy-producing regimes in check, all without firing a shot, by stifling the latter’s ability to fund war and terror—Iran, we’re talking about you.

Morrison continues with this:

The fantasy world of Net Zero is of course full of unintended consequences, but it is claimed that the abrupt 80% cut in sulphur dioxide emissions from international shipping in 2020 has accounted for 80% of global warming since the turn of the decade. Although the extra heat is described as ‘transient’, the warming is extraordinary and is expected to rise during the 2020s at a rate of 0.24°C a decade, 20% higher than the claimed warming trend since 1980.

Oh, the temperature increase is just “transient” now is it? Now where have we heard that before?

Oh that’s right, from the senseless bureaucrats and conniving politicians speaking about the “inflation” crisis that was unfolding before our very eyes when Joe Biden waged war against the established energy (gas and oil) sector and the free market, while ramping up government spending to unprecedented levels.

Someone in the comments of Morrison’s piece made a very astute observation:

It’s also important to keep in mind that man cannot create atoms. All carbon contained in coal and oil (and wood and anything else which burns) was originally atmospheric CO2 plants split into C and 2 O, using the C for themselves and releasing the Os into the atmosphere. Hence, it’s physically impossible to increase the level of atmospheric CO2 beyond what it was at some point in time in the past where life on this planet already existed.

Can these greens please stop wrecking literally everything? They love to tell us that “there is no Planet B” and we’re at the precipice of an “existential” crisis…which is half true. It’s not a looming climate disaster though for the majority of the world, but a financial and political disaster—so for the love of all that is good, please step away from the pen of government policy and bureaucracy.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.