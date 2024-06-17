Kathy Hochul is considering a new mask mandate…but this time she’s looking to ban their use

Kathy Hochul is considering the implementation of a new mask mandate—but not quite like the one she supported while aiding and abetting Andrew Cuomo as lieutenant governor, or decreed while governor. This time, Hochul may mandate that you can’t wear one, even if you want to!

Yes, you read that right—but why the sudden u-turn?

UNFVCKINGBELIEVABLE:



Gov. Kathy Hochul and Adams is considering a ban on face masks.



Not long ago, I was escorted out in two separate incidents from my doctor's office by four NY police officers and wheeled out of the operating room by hospital staff for not wearing a mask…

An “alarming uptick” in anti-Jewish behavior and aggression? Who could have possibly anticipated that? I mean, after the government (both state and federal) permitted maniacs who applauded and celebrated terrorism and war crimes to run amok and wreak destruction (all under the guise of “freedom of expression”), could anyone have predicted that their appetites for chaos would move beyond defacing statues and blocking traffic to blood instead?

But wait, there’s been an “uptick” of crime? How can that be? Am I imagining things or have “they” been telling us that crime is down everywhere? Oh that’s right, crime is off-the-charts…anywhere that Democrats hold political power, like New York City.

But are you even surprised? Here’s what someone in the comments perceptively articulated:

They mandated something that did not work to protect people from a disease they weren’t at risk from and now criminals use it to hide their identity. Dems are simply not capable of understanding the consequences of their actions because they rely on emotion, not logic or reason.

Didn’t some of us emphasize the possibility that criminals would exploit the mask-wearing atmosphere to commit crime, as masks hide identities? I know I certainly did.

Now of course, banning masks isn’t going to solve the crime problem, because the issue isn’t an inability to identify who these perpetrators are; government officials pulled out every stop, and dedicated every financial and technological resource to tracking down the J6 peaceful protestors, or anyone who even breathed in the area that day, but they can’t figure out who these fat slobs in keffiyehs and ski masks on the subway are?

The crime problem is an issue with two root causes—government and culture—which is exactly why the crime problem will persist, even if masks are now banned.

The government is the social apparatus tasked with meting out punitive consequences for lawbreakers, upholding justice, and protecting the innocent—but when the government invites hundreds of thousands of felons from third world hellholes to stay in its hotels and on its sidewalks, defunds law enforcement, and prosecutes anybody who dares to fill the gap in the absence of police officers (Daniel Penny goes on trial this October), the obvious result is the breakdown of good order and discipline, and skyrocketing crime.

As for the culture aspect: Whether it’s the leftists in keffiyehs harassing and assaulting Jewish New Yorkers, or the migrant gangs in surgery masks (which don’t stop viruses), they’re all just godless, and unbound by any Judeo-Christian moral code that’s been the foundation for American social interaction and civic life. No wonder everything is a mess.

What’s rather funny though is that this breed of modern Democrat politician is so supremely inept, they’re managing to alienate basically everyone, even their own support; conservatives already hated Hochul, but now her own voters are turning on her too:

Remember these posters that were everywhere? Now, Hochul wants to strip away our right to keep ourselves healthy by wearing a mask.

Delightful schadenfreude.

