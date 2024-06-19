Juneteenth: A time to remind Democrats of their history of slavery, Jim Crow, and the disaster of the Great Society

Juneteenth, celebrating the freedom of the enslaved people in the aftermath of the Civil War is a truly wonderful holiday. It's something that should be celebrated, and nominally, it is, but not in the focused way its founders in Texas did.

In fact, many people aren't keen on it, mainly for the way in which it is celebrated these days, with 1960s black nationalist red-green-black-yellow colors, DEI lectures, mass lootings, riots, victimology, and collective guilt trips.

But it's actually about freedom. Freedom is to be celebrated, especially freedom from slavery. And more than 400,000 men in arms from the north took part in bringing that freedom, so it is their holiday, too. It's the Republican Party's holiday, given that the party was actually founded to end slavery.

And don't forget that it's about arms, too, black soldiers carried arms on behalf of the Union, specifically to end slavery.

Listen to this wonderful song so appropriate for Juneteenth by the Steeledrivers, whose lead singer at the time was Chris Stapleton, singing about black people escaping slavery to join "Mr. Lincoln's soldiers" take up arms as "wrap these arms around a gun" and "shake the taste of bondage from my tongue."

The Second Amendment was literally freedom for these people.

That's not what we see in this, which is why many people just tune out.

The left in fact is riding herd on its own grievance agenda, replacing the authentic celebration with its own priorities.

Get a load of this tweet from my congresswoman, Sara Jacobs, a white leftist poor little rich girl, raised in a billionaire household:

I'm glad to be celebrating Juneteenth and the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans on this day in 1865. As a part of that, I'm also reflecting on the hard truths of our country's past and the work that remains to be done in the pursuit of true equity for all. — Sara Jacobs (@SaraJacobsCA) June 19, 2024

Reflecting on the hard truths?

Such as, how her own Democrat party has at every step of this American journey made itself the party of slavery? It started when Southern Democrat states plotted together to keep President Lincoln off the ballot, and yes, they succeeded at that, creating the beginnings of the Civil War. They tried to defund the war, started riots in New York, and plotted against President Lincoln all through his presidency like snakes, some of whom called themselves copperhead snakes.

After that, they got the hooks in in the post-war South and ended Reconstruction and all the progress for black people that came of it, no more 40 acres and a mule. They instituted Jim Crow laws, claiming separate but equal access to public facilities, and then things got worse when Democrat President Woodrow Wilson reinstated segregation in the military and made life more hellish for black people across the board. He was after all, a commited racist with an academic superiority complex.

After that, Democrats led the charge against the Civil Rights movement. It's not for nothing that Martin Luther King, Jr. was a lifelong Republican.

And as if that wasn't bad enough, they foisted the Great Society onto the impoverished, including those they impoverished, such as black people, breaking up the black family, marginalizing fathers, and replacing heads of households with the government.

Does that sound like a record to be proud of? Since Jacobs want to contemplate all the bad things that have happened to black people since Juneteenth instead of just celebrate the moment of freedom, maybe this should be what she thinks about.

We know a lot of black people have. They're moving to President Trump in this current election and while it may not be all of them, it's in sufficient numbers to sting, and Democrats are terrified.

So naturally, they race-bait and grievance-monger as a result, beating the same tired drum of color consciousness they always have. That's their Juneteenth.

As for the rest of us, no matter what color, it's a celebration of freedom.

