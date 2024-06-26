Jamaal Bowman gets bested by primary challenger, and the Progs have a cry fest

See also “Jamaal Bowman is in trouble—can Democrats cleanse themselves?” by Alex Adkins for more context.

Jamaal Bowman, a very “non-event” kind of guy in every sense of the word, lost his primary race yesterday, by a staggering amount; Bowman’s opponent, Democrat George Latimer, received 58.4% of the vote while Bowman only pulled in 41.6%.

Bowman is such a dud, professionally speaking, that he’s largely only known (or his claim to fame if you will) because he’s remarkably unintelligent, and loud about it—think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in (barely) male form.

He’s probably on your radar, either because, (a) he’s the guy who pulled the fire alarm in Congress after he allegedly mistook the easily distinguishable device for a door button (but don’t get any ideas, he wasn’t trying to disrupt official proceedings that weren’t going his way or anything), or (b) his rabid anti-Israel rhetoric, including his assertion that stories about Hamas terrorists raping women on October 7th was “propaganda.”

Needless to say, his loss is a win for us—Latimer is no conservative, but he believes Israel has a right to exist in its ancestral land, and is far more moderate than Bowman—which means the Progs had a cry fest.

Today, AT received a press release from a group called Protect Our Power (which describes itself as a “cross-movement campaign to re-elect The Squad” on its social media bio), commenting on the rejection of Bowman at the ballot box yesterday; here’s a line from the email:

Let’s be very clear: tonight is a loss for young people and anyone who cares about our continued movement toward justice, peace, and building a multi-racial democracy.

(Oh the tickled laugh I laughed!)

Seriously, thank God, because “justice” really means injustice, “peace” really means anarchy, and “a multi-racial democracy” really just means Marxist revolution. Here’s a little taste of what just got kicked to the curb:

I’m going to miss our informal chitchats in the hallways.pic.twitter.com/3ZRKzkwIdo — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 26, 2024

(Buddy, when you’re shouting over your opposition to “prove” your point, you just show everyone how weak and illogical your position really is.)

Now, credit to Thomas Lifson for finding this item, but just because Bowman suffered a whopping defeat yesterday doesn’t mean he has plans to get a real job and actually earn a living—he’s planning to turn up again like a bad penny. Here’s the scoop, from the New York Daily News:

Even in defeat, he made it clear that his political career is far from over, noting that he has time to plan a comeback race in 2026, either against Latimer or in another district. He smiled at a reporter’s suggestion he could take on fellow Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres. ‘There are a lot of other seats to run for, you know what I’m saying? A lot of other seats,’ he told the crowd. ‘I’m still a damn good candidate.’

Well, the wallop at the ballot box would suggest otherwise, but no one ever accused these leftists of treating elected office like it was civil service or anything….

But what else would you expect? When you literally have nothing to offer in the way of professional skills or expertise, how would you find employment in the private sector? Your only option is taxpayer-subsidized “job” which is exactly why you can expect to see Bowman again soon, cropping up where he’s least wanted.

