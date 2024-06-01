It’s time for Democrats to look in the mirror

The Democrat party has moved so far to the left that they are using the playbooks of thugs like Stalin, Chavez and Maduro of Venezuela, Lula of Brazil, Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, et al. to get and hold on to power.

They’ve lost any sense of reverence for our Constitution and the rule of law. The party leadership has been thoroughly co-opted by the Marxist/communist ideology that allows for all manner of unethical, even criminal, actions to impose their agenda on the American people by any means necessary.

Men and women like Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and their ilk have contempt for the American people.

They do not want to hear what we think, nor what we expect from our government any more than any of the dictators named above cared what their people wanted. What most humans want is the freedom to live their lives without interference from or surveillance by their leaders which was guaranteed by our Constitution.

It is time then for Democrat voters to ask themselves, do these elected and un-elected people with power work for us or for themselves and their pseudo-elite class? Nothing better proves the lawlessness of the Democrat party than the lawfare deployed against Donald Trump.

They and their handmaidens in the media are shamelessly gleeful over the results in the Manhattan trial that they surely know was unconstitutional from moment one. They are proud of their venality. Democrats who still vote need to look in the mirror and ask “Can I support these people who are intent upon destroying America?”

Joe Biden is the most corrupt president to ever hold the office. He is also the dumbest. Criminality and stupidity often go hand in hand. His family is a criminal enterprise that has willingly sold out the U.S. for money to foreign enemies. This is common knowledge and yet, like Hillary, he has never been charged with the crimes of which he is guilty.

Each of the lawsuits filed against Trump began in the Biden White House with help from his DOJ which is as crooked as Biden. The fact that Matthew Colangelo, the DOJ man who was sent by Attorney General Merrick Garland to “assist” Bragg is proof that the Biden regime kickstarted what was anything but a “hush-money” case. It was a “get Trump” fabrication.

In the Georgia case, Fani Willis’ boyfriend Nathan Wade met with White House counsel for 24 hours, or so he claimed and billed the state.

The D.C. case and the Florida case were also incited by the Biden White House.

The word ‘corrupt’ does not adequately describe the malignancy that is this administration. The 2020 election was stolen by rigging, mostly by fraudulent mail-in ballots and the ballot-stuffing of Zuckerberg’s drop boxes. They will try that again but know they cannot get away with it on the scale they did in 2020. They know they can’t beat Trump fairly so lawfare is their only game plan. They revel in destroying people they loathe. These are evil people.

How enraged are the majority of Americans about the mind-numbed verdict in Manhattan with a thoroughly compromised judge and jury? Well, about $58 million enraged so far. That is what people donated to the Trump campaign in just under 48 hours. The majority of Americans know the trial was another unethical set-up. The New York district attorney’s office is a swamp of anti-American, anti-Constitution radicals, some of whom are funded by George Soros and committed to destroying Donald Trump and the nation as founded; ironic given what Trump has done for that city – more than any other real estate developer.

But everyone can see that New York City has been ruined by the radicals who run it. It is overrun by migrants, crime, violence and legal thuggery. The city is now an embarrassment to America and we have Democrats to thank for what has become of that once great city. Who do they think they are? They think they are the only ones who deserve power. The rest of us are chopped liver.

It is possible that millions of lifelong Democrat voters have no idea how far left their party has gone. If they think it is still the party of JFK, they could not be more wrong. A vote for a Democrat is a vote against their own interests.

It’s a vote for increasing inflation, for high energy prices, for endless war because that is how the swamp dwellers get rich. It’s a vote for the continued invasion of the U.S. by migrants from all over the world, some of them with diseases long ago eradicated here, some of them, maybe many of them, terrorists. It’s a vote for the pampering of criminals, their release onto the American streets to repeat offend, over and over and over again. It’s a vote for future mandated vaccines, lockdowns, censorship, surveillance, unsustainable debt, and a ruined economy. It’s a vote to no longer be a free country.

The Democrat party as currently constituted is malevolent, determined to continue Obama’s “fundamental transformation of America.” Democrat voters who thought that was a good thing are sadly mistaken. The country has been transformed and not in a good way. We are being sold out on a daily basis – to Iran and to China – while Biden betrays Israel. The war in Ukraine is another boondoggle like Afghanistan. The cost, aside from the billions of American taxpayer dollars pocketed by oligarchs? Five hundred thousand Ukrainian and Russian lives. And now Biden wants Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to use American offensive weapons inside Russia!

Democrat voters who think Biden is a viable, sentient and honorable president must look in the mirror. Are you better off than you were when Trump was president? Not likely. Do you want more of what Biden has brought us? He has taken us to the edge of an abyss. World War III is at our door, brought to us by this regime.

Look in the mirror, Democrats, please. Think before you vote.

Image: RawPixel // CC0 public domain