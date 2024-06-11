It has started: FBI busts Tajik illegal alien terror ring plotting an ISIS-style 'Boston marathon'-like attack

If there's any doubt that open borders are a terrorist's bonanza, the evidence is starting to materialize.

According to the New York Post:

Six Russian nationals suspected to have terror ties to ISIS have been arrested in a coordinated sting operation spanning Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia, The Post can exclusively reveal. Two ICE sources confirmed to The Post they arrested the six people, who hail from Tajikistan, over the last week after the FBI contacted the agency to warn it. Two others who were part of the same group were also arrested after being under surveillance for “several months” by a multi-agency Joint Terrorism Task Force, according to NBC. Part of the investigation featured a wiretap which revealed one of the now-arrested individuals was talking about bombs, the sources said.

This would probably explain why individuals from Russia, Moldova, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are on the list of "mandatory referral countries" for expedited removal, unlike nationals of every other country in the Eastern and much of the Western hemispheres. I was a little flippant about the Moldovans when I wrote about it here.

It sounds like a serious case, and in all likelihood, the government was trying to make an effort to stop the terrorists at the border, which didn't happen, not with the kinds of numbers coming through without papers, either for Border Patrol "processing," or as "gotaways."

Every minute spent "processing" an illegal migrant is a minute taken away from the Border Patrol to hunt for terrorists.

The thing is, this is not the first group of illegal border crossers attempting to engage in these acts.

Last month, two illegal border crossers from Jordan were apprehended at Quantico Marine base, on what authorities suspected was a terrorist "dry run."

According to the New York Post:

Two Jordanians who may have been doing a “dry run for Al Qaeda or ISIS” have been arrested after allegedly trying to scam and then ram their way onto a US marine base in Virginia with a truck. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to The Post two Jordanian nationals are now in custody after being stopped at the front gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base, 35 miles southwest of Washington DC. “On May 3, 2024, Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested two Jordanian noncitizens for trespassing,” ICE Washington spokesperson James Covington said. “Deportation officers from Enforcement and Removal Operations’ [ERO] Criminal Apprehension Program responded and arrested both individuals without incident.” The incident was first reported by Potomac Local News and highlighted by The Post on Monday. The local site reported multiple sources saying the truck’s occupants had recently crossed the southern border into the US and one occupant was on the US government’s terrorist watch list.

So that puts us at two for two. Let's not even get into the cases at various Marine bases of illegal immigrants from places like China and the Middle East attempting to enter the bases illegally.

I wrote about this one from China trying to ram a truck through the Marine base at Twentynine Palms here. And there was the case of this admiral warning that foreign nationals, at least some of whom are here illegally, are trying to breach a U.S. military base "two to three times a week."

Nearly all of these terrorists and spies wouldn't so much as be here were it not for Joe Biden's open borders. Unvetted, they are being let in and let go. Sure, some illegal border-crossers may be good people otherwise, but it's pretty clear it's not all of them, and unfortunately for us, all it takes is one.

The fact that terrorists cannot get into the U.S. otherwise means the open border is all the more attractive.

Right now, we have been lucky that these groups have been caught by vigilant lawmen. But what is there to say about the one oversight, the mistake, the black swan they don't catch? Open borders means we pay the price

Thanksalot, Joe.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License