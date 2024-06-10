In San Diego, Amy Reichert, a conservative pol dedicated to exposing corruption, has car damaged on highway

Amy Reichert, a local Republican political leader who lost her last election, but didn't let that stop her exposing the seedy underbelly of San Diego politics, got her car deliberately damaged while traveling on a highway. Here's her tweet:

I was going 55 miles per hour in a section of 94 East where it slows down. I noticed a white truck traveling the same speed and the passengers arm hanging out when there was a loud crash. My drivers side vehicle has been completely smashed. My son was in my car, we were heading… pic.twitter.com/NOwDNhdTFK — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) June 10, 2024

It looks like someone deliberately targeted her car with a pellet gun, as one commentator noted.

Reichert's not a drama queen. And she's pretty level-headed as to what it could have been -- a random act of violence, or, political violence:

It was deliberate. Either random act of violence or targeted but definitely deliberate — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) June 10, 2024

The latter is not as farfetched as it sounds.

As she noted in her video, this attack coincides with a spate of freakish emails, strange mail and packages, and screaming phone calls she's already gotten.

Reichert, whose scoops about various levels of corruption and stupidity in one-party blue San Diego, is someone whose work we have frequently featured on American Thinker.

Gavin Newsom weakened California's anti-pedophile law and now perverts were advertising for "clients" in front of schoolyards -- here.

San Diego's ruling city council turns into a Mexican telenovela -- here.

Illegals land a speedboat through the surf and run through the beach balls, surfer dudes, and party coolers at Ocean Beach -- here.

City officials neglect storm drains and bums fill them with rubbish, triggering flooding -- here.

She's had many, many more. Her Twitter feed is loaded with exposes of corruption and idiocy of blue-run San Diego.

Is thuggery of this kind unknown in San Diego? Probably not, now that the cartels have gotten the hooks in and seemingly operate with impunity here, and Big Labor, particularly the public employee unions, have been known to use violence. An Obama-era aide and her partner were mysteriously killed in a highway accident on a remote highway up in the north part of the county, prompting what Newsweek called 'conspiracy theories.'

The person Reichert most resembles is Alexey Navalny, who used to revel the stupidity, cupidity, and venality of Kremlin officials. Amy's the San Diego Navalny, which makes me a little concerned.

She has reported it the California Highway Patrol which is a pretty honest organization and not that deeply linked to politics, so far as I know.

The thug who did this got away without a license tag noted, and I hope there are speed cams further up the highway that might find him.

We can also keep watch to see if this is just a psychopath who gets his jollies hitting windshields with pellet guns in a random way by targeting other people, or if it was a targeted act of political violence at Reichert, who exposed too much.

More knowledge of this is more protection. And where the heck are this city's political leaders who ought to be speaking out against this Putin-style, Castro-style crime against dissidents? Where are the national-profile Republicans?

Who did this to Amy Reichert? It needs an answer pretty soon, or these thugs will be back.

Image: Twitter screen shot