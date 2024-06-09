If you vote for Joe Biden ...

If, in a fair and free election (snort, giggle), the American people return Joe Biden to the White House, they will have voted themselves into shackles, elected to eliminate their freedoms and liberty, and chosen to live as cattle on the government’s ranch … an act perhaps without precedent in human history.

If you vote for the current president who is trying to destroy a former president for far lesser offenses than he himself has committed, you are a hypocrite. If you vote for the man who is currently attempting to imprison his political opponent, perhaps for life, for the sin of standing in the way of his continued power, you are an ignorant fool. If you vote for the man who has labeled nearly half of your countrymen “domestic terrorists,” you are a cad of the highest order. If you vote for the man who is clearly beholden to at least one -- likely more than one -- of America’s enemies, each with totalitarian governments, you cannot claim to be a patriot or defender of democracy.

If you vote for the man who clearly—and in so many ways-- favors illegal immigrants over American citizens, and those who break the law over those who abide by it, you are voting for chaos, pain, and societal destruction.

Someone once asked, “What is the difference between ignorance and apathy?” To which the cheeky reply is, “I don’t know, and I don’t care.”

The pertinent question for likely Biden voters as we near the 2024 presidential election would be: “What is the difference between ignorance and insanity?”

The answer in this case would be: “Nothing, in terms of the consequences.”

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License