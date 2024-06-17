If Joe Biden is so concerned about massive storms caused by climate change, then why is he diverting funds from FEMA for open border policies?

Joe Biden continues to say that climate change is the biggest existential threat to the world. It seems that every year we are told that warming waters will bring a disastrous Atlantic hurricane season and this year is no exception—which is why FEMA is begging for more money?

Why this summer’s forecast is bad news for the US after an exceptionally disastrous start to the year Now heading into what forecasters say will be an extreme summer – from punishing heat waves to severe weather and hurricanes – the nation’s disaster relief agency is expected to run out of money before it’s even over. The US has been thrashed with 11 extreme weather disasters with costs exceeding $1 billion so far this year, with a total price tag of $25.1 billion, according to an updated tally from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It’s tied for the second-most such disasters on record and doesn’t even include the extreme weather in the second half of May, said Adam Smith, an applied climatologist with NOAA. That is worrying news for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, whose major disaster relief fund could slip into the red by the end of summer – a more than $1.3 billion shortfall in August, according to a May report.

So why has FEMA, which is part of DHS, diverted $641 million to cover illegal immigration caused by Biden's open border policies? From the federal government’s own numbers:

For Fiscal Year 2024, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will provide $640.9 million of available funds to enable non-federal entities to off-set allowable costs incurred for services associated with noncitizen migrant arrivals in their communities.

From where do they get all the money for illegal immigrants? Why don’t we see budget requests? We see requests for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan—but not the funds for illegals? Why?

The answer is that the Biden administration needs the money to be hidden from the public, so they just steal funds from other sources.

The public is told that the budget deficit for FY 2024 is around $1.6 trillion, which is a disaster in a supposedly excellent economy. So, I would ask anyone to explain why the federal debt has gone up $2.6 trillion, from $32 trillion in June 2023 to $34.6 trillion in June of 2024. Why did they borrow an extra $1 trillion over the stated deficit?

The Federal Reserve says they have restricted money supply, but there is nothing restrictive about printing over $2 trillion each year in a less than $30 trillion economy. It is masking the weakness the public sees and contributing to inflation.

As for the storms:

Of course, the Atlantic hurricane season of 2023 was also predicted to be bad. After all, the ocean waters were warm, supposedly caused by our use of natural resources. The headlines said we had the fourth most hurricanes or named storms on record, but how bad were they really?

To summarize: One major hurricane hit landfall, and only three named storms made landfall. Most of the storms stayed out over the seas, and there were ten “direct” deaths from hurricanes in the U.S. Damage was exceptionally low, the lowest since 2015. (These stats were published by the Yale Center for Environmental Communication, and can be found here.)

The headlines are clearly just meant to scare people into capitulating to the radical green agenda instead of informing.

As for the heat that we are currently seeing: It is summer and often in summer, it is hot. It has been hotter before humans and our use of natural resources, meaning the science isn’t “settled.” The warmest summer on record in the U.S. is still 1936 when we used much less oil, coal, and natural gas. It has been cooler for 87 straight years through 2023. Here’s a bit of climate history:

The Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum I’ve written about this period in history before, but it’s worth taking a look at what North America may have been like at this time, roughly 55 million years ago. The PETM lasted about 100,000 years, and yes, it was hot… Continental air temperatures were about nine degrees warmer than today, and it’s worth noting there were no coal-fired power plants: Just a vast, flourishing ecosystem. … This summer, in the midst of the Great Depression, remains the hottest since the United States started keeping records….

If humans and our use of natural resources caused warming, a city like Los Angeles would be exceptionally warm, yet in 2023, it had the coolest May and June on record:

Downtown Los Angeles has recorded 59 consecutive days of temperatures below 80 degrees, the longest stretch ever recorded in May and June at the National Weather Service’s downtown L.A. weather station. Thursday is expected to push that trend to 60 straight days.

There still is not one piece of scientific data that shows a direct link between our oil consumption and temperatures, no matter how many times we are falsely told that the science is settled. This is all a major fraud for the government to take control of most aspects of our lives.

The Democrats are the authoritarians and fascists, not President Trump, no matter how many times the media and other Democrats repeat the lie.

