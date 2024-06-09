IDF says rescued hostages were held at the home of a Gaza journo who wrote for Al Jazeera

A gander at Al Jazeera's website reveals a strong bias for the 'Israel-bad, Palestinians-victims' party line so dear to Hamas.

But mere bias may be the least of this Qatari-financed news agency's issues.

The Israeli Defense Forces says that one of its contributors, Abdallah Aljamal, was actually holding three of the hostages rescued on Saturday by Israeli commandos inside his Gaza home as a trusted Hamas operative. His father, a doctor, was holding the other one, Noa Argamani, the female hostage who was rescued with the other three.

According to the New York Post:

A Gaza journalist who wrote for Al Jazeera was holding three hostages in his home with his family before he was killed by Israeli commandos during a rescue operation on Saturday, according to the Israeli military. Abdallah Aljamal, who also worked as a spokesman for the Hamas-run labor ministry, was killed when special forces soldiers stormed his home in central Gaza and rescued hostages Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andri Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41, the Israeli military said. Aljamal’s death was originally reported by Rami Abdu, the head of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, who claimed Israel Defense Forces soldiers raided the journalist’s home and killed him and several members of his family.

There also was this:

The Israel Defense Force has now Confirmed what was reported earlier today, which is that Abdallah Aljamal, a Photojournalist as well as Writer/Editor for Al-Jazeera and several other Palestinian New’s Organizations was a Member of Hamas and was holding several of the Hostages… pic.twitter.com/luf0a5ppub — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 9, 2024

Al Jazeera has denied even knowing the guy, while at the same time, saying he wouldn't dream of engaging in terrorist activities, but that doesn't make much sense -- if they didn't know him or he was some distant memory to them, how would they know if he was a terrorist or not?

#AlJazeera, and that his name was linked to what happened in the Israeli army's liberation of…

— Al Jazeera PR (@AlJazeera) June 9, 2024

Some of his columns, and his author's page, have been perfectly visible to the public until they were taken down. The IDF ran a screen shot of his Al Jazeera author's page:

“Journalist” Abdallah Aljamal was a Hamas terrorist holding Almog, Andrey and Shlomi hostage in his family’s home in Nuseirat.



No press vest can make him innocent of the crimes he has committed.@AlJazeera what’s this terrorist doing on your website? pic.twitter.com/1EM8C7csnw — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 9, 2024

He also liked dressing his kid up as a terrorist and flashing him around on the Internet:

Abdallah Aljamal - the Al Jazeera journalist.

This is his son - four months before Oct 7.

How proud Aljamal is to see his 'hero' boy dressed as a Hamas terrorist. pic.twitter.com/gDnuZnZ258 — David Collier (@mishtal) June 9, 2024

He was probably just an occasional contributor and not a full time staffer for Al Jazeera. Where he got his real money from was -- a U.S.-based NGO:

The man who was housing THREE Israeli hostages in his family home for eight months (Abdallah Aljamal) wrote for The Palestine Chronicle, a U.S.-based 501(c)(3). Who's behind this outfit? You won't be shocked to learn that Noam Chomsky is on the board of directors pic.twitter.com/EKhqyCxZDf — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 9, 2024

He'd write stuff like this, with the top guy at that NGO's newspaper, the Palestine Chronicle, the pair sharing a byline at Al Jazeera:

Hey Al Jazeera



Hearing you are denying Abdallah Aljamal - the terrorist / journalist holding the Israeli hostages captive was one of yours.



Care to explain this?



Asking for a friend pic.twitter.com/XLswwJukBR — David Collier (@mishtal) June 9, 2024

In his last piece, an opinion column for the Palestine Chronicle, he showed us all what a sentimental guy he was, decrying all the memories lost with Israel's bombing of some apartment building in Gaza, while his own hostages were ensconced at his residence against their will.

“Homes are gone, and with that, the memories, hopes and aspirations of Palestinians and their ability to realize other rights,” the statement continued.



Read the latest story by Abdallah Aljamal, reporting from war-torn Gaza.https://t.co/c6BvGgCWB9 pic.twitter.com/8MRBO8isPH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 24, 2024

What this shows is that NGOs and media organizations such as Al Jazeera have a lot to answer for in the enabling of terrorists.

When Israel shut down Al Jazeera's office in Israel last April, the hullaballoo was deafening, with claims that Israel hated freedom of the press. Actually, they knew stuff, a lot more than they were letting on, about the objectivity of these bounders claiming to be the free press, along with the NGOs.

Now the truth is out. Next time someone starts yelling about freedom of the press, bring up the matter of Abdallah Aljamal, the hostage holder for Hamas.

Image: Screen shot from X / Palestine Chronicle.