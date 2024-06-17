ICE is apparently losing almost all of the millions of illegal aliens Mayorkas let in

When the Democrats ended Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy and Obama’s “detain them at the border policy”—which only became an issue when Trump continued it— they assured us that the millions of illegal aliens streaming in would still have to defend their refugee status before a judge. One day. Perhaps in a few years. However, even that window dressing won’t happen because it turns out that Biden’s government is, on average, losing 99% of all illegal aliens who entered the country with the government’s permission.

Nobody knows how many illegal aliens have entered America since Biden took office. Including known entries and estimates of “gotaways,” it’s something in the range of 5-8 million. It used to be that those who sought asylum as refugees had to make their case before being released, unsupervised, into America. Biden, however, started the practice of giving these people court dates and sending them on their way based on their “parole” or promise that they’d show up in court on the given date.

Image: YouTube screen grab (cropped).

Well, they’re not showing up:

More than 99% of illegal immigrants caught and released a year ago as part of a special border “parole” program are still at large, according to government data that signals how difficult it will be to unwind the millions of migrants who have gained a foothold under President Biden. These migrants present a critical test case for the Biden administration. A federal judge has demanded unprecedented transparency in the Department of Homeland Security’s handling of 2,572. All of them were supposed to have reported in by last summer, but data filed with the judge at the one-year mark shows 25 hadn’t checked in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE, meanwhile, has failed to issue immigration court summonses to 340 others, meaning they are not in deportation proceedings after a year. ICE said it can confirm the deportation, departure or death of just 14 people, meaning 99.5% of all of the migrants caught and released under this parole program are thought to still be in the U.S. Only one of the migrants was being held at the time ICE reported to the court in late May.

As Gomer Pyle would say, “Suh-prise! Suh-prise! Suh-prise!”

We all knew that this was exactly what would happen, in significant part because everyone understands that these people are not refugees escaping political persecution. They have no case to make in court. Instead, they are simply leaving a poor country for a richer one with welfare benefits.

If I were in their shoes, I would do the same, but I’m not in their shoes. I’m in America, and what’s happening is disastrous because it marks the destruction of our constitutional, sovereign nation.

Indeed, Biden is on the verge of grossly exceeding his constitutional powers to give all of these illegal aliens amnesty, a purely congressional act, and one that’s being paired with making sure they vote in the upcoming election, legally or not:

LEFT: Today, NBC reports Biden mass-amnesty scheme to be officially announced this week.



RIGHT: Yesterday, NYP Story blowing the whistle on how illegals are given voter registration forms in 49 states.



It’s happening. Fast. pic.twitter.com/17on3VhUXp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2024

Their votes, naturally, will be cast for the person allowing them to stay in America. That’s why Biden has been shipping illegal aliens to red states, as well as to sanctuary blue states. In the blue states, his votes are assured; it’s in the red states that he needs help.

If Trump manages to slog through the illegal votes, harvested votes, and outright faked votes, he can’t just stop with deporting the illegal aliens. He must prosecute the people involved in these intentional violations of U.S. immigration law, violations so extreme (especially with the border open to terrorists) that they amount to treason. That doesn’t mean firing those responsible. It means assembling strong evidence, trying them before an impartial jury and, if they’re found guilty, punishing them appropriately.