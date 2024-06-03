Howling about 'historic firsts,' the press touts Mexico's first woman president, not noticing her tired old ideas

Does it get any drearier than this? The press has gone all out to tout Mexico's "historic first" and "first woman president," as if electing a female has never happened before, or that it somehow will magically make things different. When they get ambitious, they tout that she is Jewish, too, another 'historic first.'

Oh, the checkboxes.

According to NPR, whose headline still on Google reads History is made as Mexico elects first female President (they have since toned it down):

MEXICO CITY — Claudia Sheinbaum, an environmental scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, was overwhelmingly elected Mexico’s first female president on Sunday, a historic milestone in a country rife with gender-based violence and misogyny. With nearly 40% of the votes counted, Mexico’s electoral agency estimates that Sheinbaum is on track to win the race with between 58% to over 60% of votes. Her nearest rival, Xóchitl Gálvez is projected to get between 26% and 28% of the vote, with the other opposition candidate, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, between 9%-10% of the vote. In her victory speech to supporters, Sheinbaum said both rivals had conceeded and had called to congratulate her on her victory. “I will become the first woman president of Mexico", she told the crowd.

They had no trouble finding commentators who would gush:

Elena Poniatowska, 92, one of Mexico's most distinguished writers, has chronicled decades of women’s history in the country. “I’ve always believed in women,” Poniatowska told NPR, days before the election. “I think it's not a dream. I think it's a battle that has been won.” Despite the historic nature of Sheinbaum’s victory, many voters in Mexico see it less as a reflection of gender equality and more as a referendum on the last six years of López Obrador, colloquially known by his initials as AMLO.

What they leave out is that she's no revolutionary. She represents the dreary socialist establishment in Mexico, the candidate of 'continuity' as this Nation profile noted.

Some weird stuff happened, too -- the crowds didn't bother to come out this time, which is a real "historic first" for Mexico, and the vote tallying was oddly slow, which has not been the pattern in the last several Mexican elections. Seems they are adopting the gringo ways. This was barely covered and yes, it says something. Mexicans didn't have much of a choice in this election, which is one reason why Sheinbaum won -- the other candidate, also female, was from an unholy coalition of left, right and center, with some noting that the addition of the centrist party, the detested PRI, which is famous for its corruption, turned a lot of voters off, so they went with the establishment.

It's past 11 p.m., we only have 19% counted in Mexico & no signs of the rapid count from the electoral institute



Regardless of the reasons, in most of Latam at this hour we would have known the results of an election.. pic.twitter.com/AZnpZIJ7cy — JP Spinetto (@JPSpinetto) June 3, 2024

🇫🇷🗳️Mexico Election:



• Despite what some outlets have presented, Mexico’s electoral institute (INE) has yet to make public its battery of quick counts of today’s Presidential election.



• Those may come in the next minutes & until then we have seen nothing official. https://t.co/VesS06217n — José Díaz Briseño (@diazbriseno) June 3, 2024

There was news coverage of large crowds of Mexicans voting in the U.S., which was another "historic first" -- with long lines as if to demonstrate to Americans just how many Mexicans are here in the U.S. illegally (which not all are, but likely a lot are) as a political force in the states.

As for Sheinbaum, she's a socialist, educated in places like Stanford where wokester values reign supreme. Her stated agenda is the green agenda which ought to finish off oil-rich Mexico, introducing the world of green karen coastal California elites to poor striving Mexico, which isn't going the work the way she thinks it's going to work. NPR notes that she was on the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change which shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore. And despite those sparse crowds, her margin of victory was big.

She also doesn't know much about economics, as this tweet demonstrates:

In her victory speech, Claudia Sheinbaum promised:



• Austerity

• Fiscal discipline

• Respect for central bank autonomy

• New welfare programs

• Friendly relations w/US

• Support for AMLO's megaprojects



This all entails a tough balancing act inside her governing coalition. pic.twitter.com/jlQNAWooEK — José Díaz Briseño (@diazbriseno) June 3, 2024

Austerity and LBJ-style spending on welfare programs and big public projects, what could go wrong? Maybe she should ask California's Gov. Gavin Newsom of high-speed rail fame how that will work out.

Like all socialists, she will fail once the money runs out. Already the market is onto her:

check out some context to the Mexican election, since American media is only interested in saying the winner is a woman. Well, there's more to it than that: https://t.co/iFBF84o1uH — Germania Rodriguez Poleo (@iamGermania) June 3, 2024

This journalist, Will Freeman of the Council on Foreign Relations and Americas Quarterly, did some valuable man-on-the-street interviews of why the voters went for her.

It’s election day in Mexico.



Preliminary results (just starting) show Claudia Sheinbaum (of AMLO’s party) with a double digit lead.



I spent time in 4 very different Mexico City neighborhoods today m talking to voters about AMLO’s legacy & what comes next.



Some impressions 🧵… pic.twitter.com/mbhh0S6zbH — Will Freeman (@WillGFreeman) June 3, 2024

The details about liking the handouts of the incumbent administration tells us a lot, as does the remark about how the other candidate, also female, fell in support when she brought in Mexico's PRI to her coalition.

This political scientist, Javier Corrales, who is reliable, explained the dynamics of incumbency power in Latin America, noting that it was strong:

The incumbent's advantage in LatAm remains strong. I was never persuaded that it had weakened, despite some elections recently. See thread. — Javier Corrales (@jcorrales2011) June 3, 2024

Love the detail about ex-presidents typically winning against an incumbent if they run again. Gee, where else are we seeing that?

That Sheinbaum has stated that she will be friendly with the United States may be a plus, but it could mean anything, she may be after our money or thinking about the Stanford University faculty lounge's values, not the values of ordinary Americans. That it's the Biden regime she's talking about, it's best to wait and see.

Here's a photo of one of her buddies as an antidote:

México eligió a una progresista como la primera presidenta de su historia. Es un triunfo para el pueblo mexicano y para su democracia.



Felicitaciones a mi amiga Claudia Sheinbaum, juntos trabajaremos por ver a América Latina unida y progresando. pic.twitter.com/at3fS2umxD — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 3, 2024

The man at the right is Gustavo Petro, the far-left guerrilla who remade himself into a greenie socialist and got elected president of Colombia, where he has commenced to wreck that country's economy and create an anti-Israel regime. He's also quite unpopular with the public now. The pair appear younger than they are now, so the picture was probably taken when both were mayors of their respective cities, Mexico City for Sheinbaum, and Bogota for Petro. It makes me wonder if there are any pictures of her hugging Hugo Chavez or Fidel Castro in her long ago.

And as for security, which is Mexico's number one issue, closely connected to its open border? Sheinbaum has said virtually nothing, and likely will ignore the problem as her predecessor of the same party, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has. AMLO said his policy for cartels was "hugs, not bullets," and the results speak for themselves. That's been a disaster for Mexico, and Sheinbaum is not going to solve it.

While AMLO has stanched much of the border surge as a gift to Joe Biden's re-election prospects this year, it was probably Sheinbaum's election prospects he was thinking of more, because ordinary Mexicans hate being a migrant superhighway -- and now that she's safe past the gate, the border surge will be turned on again, probably after November for Joe. With that comes mountains of money for cartels and more cartel power than ever for them. That is where Sheinbaum will fail hardest.

All in all, there's nothing to celebrate with this 'historic first,' it's the same-old, same-old for Mexico and that country is headed the wrong way with its migrant and organized crime problem, as well as its failure to bring prosperity to its poor.

Real historic firsts are being found in places like El Salvador, which has triumphed over its horrific crime problem, and Argentina, which elected a bona fide libertarian who has acted swiftly to smash the state. Those are the real revolutionaries, the real historic firsts. It's sad that Mexico gets none of this, at a time when it really needs to pay attention to its security and prosperity problems now. As Mexico blows out its budget on welfare payments and public works projects, these problems will only get worse.

Image: Twitter video screen shot