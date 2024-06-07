How you can resist the globalists’ Great Reset

The next few months, culminating in the presidential election on November 5, is a time for We the People in the USA to reset the Great Reset of the globalist elites, which is their plan to rule the world and subjugate us.

How do we stop tyranny in the United States? Through peaceful political involvement with determination to remain in control of our own lives.

If you watched the D-Day anniversary observance on CSPAN or elsewhere, you might have seen globalists in the audience, and on stage, including Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden, and John Kerry.

It struck me that these men had a lot of nerve showing up at Colleville-sur-Mer, France, and the American Cemetery and Memorial for this remembrance. I mean, Biden is right now destroying the USA on purpose with his open border policy, and the others are with him.

Globalists like Biden care little for the little people of their countries. They don’t seem to care about their citizens being sacrificed or marginalized; they seem to see it as the price of enacting their agenda, to be the elites who rule the serfs.

These people have emerged throughout history, according to Victor Davis Hanson, who has authored a book entitled The Dying Citizen. Hanson also teaches a Hillsdale College course, “American Citizenship in Decline.” A video on YouTube, “The Failure of Globalism: Ep. 37,” gives highlights of the course. The title on the video reads, “No One Can Rule the World.”

It seems certain types of people are always trying to do just that: rule the world. Hanson says the theme progressed from Socrates, who said he was not just a Greek, but a citizen of the world, through Alexander the Great, who said he would usher in a brotherhood of man in order to rule all, and then to the Romans, who made globalization concrete but came to realize that broad spread of their control of the world was difficult to maintain.

These days, we have the elites at the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the World Economic Forum all promoting the Great Reset.

What are We the People to do to reset it?

We the People can become politically active — right now! We can use the power we still have to solidify control of our own lives.

At the grassroots level, we can take back our school boards by running conservative candidates. We can speak up against the agendas of the left to indoctrinate and control our students with inappropriate sexual and political content, such as DIE, CRT, and pornography in books and other materials.

We the People can support candidates with conservative values who are running for our state legislatures, city councils, and other offices. If there are open spots on slates, we can step up and run for office.

My husband Peter is doing just that. He is running for Colorado state representative for House District 28 in Jefferson County. He had not planned on doing so, but when a spot was going to go unfilled on the Republican side, he stepped up. (If you would like to learn more or support him, go to BoddieforColorado.com.)

Also, we can join with others to protect the integrity of our elections to keep globalists from getting or keeping power by cheating. We can be poll-watchers or election judges and watch ballot boxes.

Our votes have to count! True the Vote is one organization that will empower you to help. They specialize in working on election integrity and have gone to the mat for it repeatedly over the years. (Don’t think globalists are too fond of them.) The Heritage Foundation is another good organization. You can also join the Republican Party in your county and state.

Probably most important this year is that you support the presidential candidate who will stand up to the globalists and for Americans first. Do you think that’s President Biden and the Democratic Party? Me neither.

President Donald J. Trump proved in his first term that he will put the USA first and he will stand up to European globalists.

He gave a speech to the United Nations in which he specifically rejected globalism.

America is governed by Americans. ... We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism. Around the world, responsible nations must defend against threats to sovereignty not just from global governance, but also from other, new forms of coercion and domination.

Certainly, We the People can get active and protect ourselves and our descendants. We can reset the Great Reset with our speech, our actions, our votes, before it’s too late.

CS Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC.

Image via Pxfuel.