How many of the 500,000 newly ‘legalized’ US ‘citizens’ will vote this November?

I call them newly-minted Democrats. Is that a fair characterization? You think I'm exaggerating or generalizing? Think about it. What, are they going to vote for Trump? How is this legal? And if this executive action is not stopped, what would stop Biden and the Democrats from nationalizing every citizen of Mexico and making them citizens or dual citizens of the United States? Where does the rule of law end and executive orders begin?

The recent executive order by President Biden is an alarming move that essentially grants mass amnesty to around 500,000 illegal aliens. This isn’t just about immigration policy; it's a blatant election-year maneuver to secure votes. By shielding these individuals from deportation and providing them with a pathway to permanent residency, Biden is ensuring a significant boost in voter support, particularly from Hispanic and Latino communities. This is not just an opinion; it's backed by the numbers and the timing.

Political Pandering at Its Finest

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green rightly called this move an “eleventh-hour ploy for mass amnesty.” The timing couldn’t be more suspicious. Just months before the crucial 2024 elections, Biden’s administration decides to grant legal status to half a million individuals who were previously ineligible to vote. This isn’t about humanitarian efforts; it’s about securing votes. National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Richard Hudson echoes this sentiment, stating that this amnesty plan has Biden “kowtowing to the same left-wing radicals who pushed him to throw open the border in the first place.”

Legal and Ethical Concerns

Beyond the obvious political motivations, there are significant legal and ethical concerns. How is it that an executive order can grant such sweeping changes in immigration policy without going through the proper legislative channels? If this executive action isn’t challenged, what’s stopping the administration from extending similar amnesty to millions more? This sets a dangerous precedent where the rule of law is overshadowed by executive orders, effectively undermining the democratic process.

Impacts on American Society

The influx of 500,000 newly legalized foreigners will undoubtedly strain America’s social services, educational systems, and public safety infrastructure. Already, school districts are bursting at the seams, and cities are grappling with an increase in homeless encampments. The financial burden on American taxpayers will be immense, costing many billions of dollars, perhaps trillions. As Mark Krikorian from the Center for Immigration Studies points out, the global influx using the world’s busiest corridor of illegal migration — from Mexico into the U.S. — has created a virtually irreversible situation in the country.

Crime and Public Safety

While studies may be ambiguous on whether there is a direct link between immigration and crime rates, the fact remains that high-profile crimes committed by illegal aliens do happen. For instance, the murders of Rachel Morin in Maryland and Georgia student Laken Riley highlight the potential risks. As Krikorian emphasizes, these victims allegedly died at the hands of suspects who shouldn't have been in the U.S. in the first place. This is a direct consequence of Biden’s lax immigration policies.

The Road Ahead

House Republicans need to step up and challenge this executive order. As Speaker Mike Johnson has stated, this amnesty plan will only incentivize more illegal immigration and endanger Americans. It’s not enough to criticize; concrete actions need to be taken to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and security of American citizens. The future of our republic hangs in the balance of the fortitude and actions taken by Mike Johnson and House Republicans.

Michael Letts is the founder and CEO of InVest USA, a charitable organization providing bulletproof active shooter vests to law enforcement officers. He is a vocal advocate for police safety and public security, frequently contributing to discussions on national security and law enforcement issues.

Image generated by AI.