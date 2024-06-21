Gross: Nathan Wade gets made a fool of by comedian Marlon Wayans on The Daily Show

It isn't hard to take Nathan Wade for a boob of some kind, having gotten romantically involved with President Trump's prosecutor in Georgia with the repugnant Fani Willis, who delivered this impressive performance for a court on her conflicts of interest.

Show me the money!



"For many, many years, I have kept money in my house .... at all times, there is always going to be cash in my house"



Fani Willis testifies regarding her personal cash flow and reimbursements to Nathan Wade



Watch her testimony LIVE! https://t.co/rNkj2mojJm pic.twitter.com/MidiD3iMB4 — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) February 15, 2024

But no one has quite done as well as black comedian Marlon Wayans in bringing the essence of Willis's boy-toy Nathan Wade to life, speaking in well-nuanced and very funny black English, complete with body positions, and allusions to law dogs, his ass, "my people," and 'cabbage.'

NEW: Nathan Wade gets humiliated after comedian Marlon Wayans portrays Fani Willis in s*xual positions on The Daily Show.



Wayans asked Wade what he was thinking when he thought that sleeping with Fani was a good idea.



Wayans: “Did you think like this could get messy? Or you was… pic.twitter.com/ZuvkxLoyZy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 20, 2024

It was the funniest thing I ever saw, or something pretty close to it. Wayans is a master of demonstrating the concept of 'gross' which describes well what they've been trying to put President Trump through.

That this is the direction he took it probably explains a lot about why much of the black vote is going to President Trump. Wayan knows what 'my people' are thinking, and would like to ask him if they had the chance, giving a semblance of Socratic dialogue. His interrogation would not have been as effective if it were done by a white comedian. Wayans brought the whole picture to Earth.

Colin Rudd, who posted the tweet, said he was wondering how Wade could be so dumb, or judgment-challenged to even go on that show, where he should have known he'd be roasted. But bad judgment, as this twitter denizen points out, has been a way of life for Wade ever since he got involved with Willis.

Jocelyn Wade is gorgeous. Fani, not so much. He made a bad decision. pic.twitter.com/Cu0FKbhA6y — 👉M-Û-R-Č-H👈 (@TheEXECUTlONER_) June 20, 2024

It's good to see this kind of comedy getting out there. Most of us thought comedy was dead, but in this segment, a master comedian shows it's alive and well with Nathan Wade in the idiot's chair. It's rip-roaring comedy exposing Wade and Willis for what they are and not for those with delicate sensibilities.

