Government agencies in 49 states giving vote registration forms to illegal aliens

According to The New York Post, “welfare offices and other agencies in 49 US states are providing voter registration forms to migrants without requiring proof of US citizenship.” But I thought our elections have never been fairer and more secure!

The paper stated: “Every state but Arizona — which recently passed a law barring the practice on state but not federal forms — gives applicants for either welfare benefits, driver’s licenses, or in some cases, mail-in ballots voter registration forms without demanding proof of citizenship.”

It added that “millions of migrants with humanitarian parole, refugee or asylum status are eligible for benefits that would bring them to the offices where voter registration takes place. If an applicant attests that they are a US citizen, that is considered valid on its face and the person is registered to vote.”

Heritage Action executive vice president Ryan Walker told The Post, “It is undeniable that the current structure makes it possible for illegal immigrants and non-citizens to vote — and the American people have no way of knowing how widespread the problem may be.”

So, sadly, it is a question not of if illegal aliens will vote in the upcoming presidential election, but of how many. This has led some Republicans (see also: invertebrates) to call for federal action to stop the practice. Ya think?

Republicans in the House Administration Committee are attempting to prevent illegal aliens from receiving voter registration materials through the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require anyone registering to vote through the DMV, welfare offices, or other agencies to provide valid proof of U.S. citizenship before receiving their voter registration forms. Imagine that! What a concept!

But, predictably, even this obviously necessary attempt to foster election integrity has been vociferously condemned by the left as “shameful” — and, incredibly, something that will “undermine trust in the electoral process.” The truth, of course, is just the opposite.

The far-left Campaign Legal Center claims that the SAVE Act will force U.S. citizens to “jump through additional hoops” to register to vote and could “result in eligible U.S. citizens being incorrectly prevented from voting.” “Jump through additional hoops”? Like being a citizen of the United States or not crossing our border illegally? The SAVE Act will not “result in eligible U.S. citizens being incorrectly prevented from voting.” But it would prevent eligible U.S. citizens from having their votes nullified.

Wrap your mind around this: Biden’s government is using taxpayer-funded government agencies to ensure that his Democrat party is never removed from power...while disenfranchising American citizens by arbitrarily — and illegally — empowering illegal aliens. Got that?

And Democrats and their sycophants in the media will undoubtedly tell us that they are doing this to “save our democracy!” Unbelievable chutzpah! Breathtaking corruption! Biden took a solemn oath to protect the Constitution of the United States. And defend the republic.

We need to vote these dangerous and despicable clowns out of office. Before the illegal alien voting bloc gets any larger.

The illegal aliens aren’t the only ones who should be facing jail time.

Image: cagdesign via Pixabay, Pixabay License.