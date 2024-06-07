George Clooney seems to think he has a 'say' in U.S. foreign policy

The Biden administration's foreign policy has long been a bus without brakes, a rudderless shambles of wokery and special interest groups, but who knew how bad it would get that actor George Clooney would step in and tell the administration how the U.S. should run its foreign policy, based on what his wife wants.

According to Fox News:

Actor George Clooney reportedly called one of President’s Biden’s top aides last month to complain about the president’s critique of the International Criminal Court (ICC) seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a case his wife, lawyer Amal Clooney, worked on. As first reported by The Washington Post, the Academy Award-winning actor called Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, to push back on Biden’s dismissal of arrest warrants sought by the ICC targeting Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Clooney was particularly irked the Biden administration was initially open to slapping the ICC with sanctions, given his wife could be potentially subjected to penalties, according to the report.

The first thing we learn from the chutzpah of this call is that Clooney is a male karen, calling the management to complain about things he doesn't like.

The second thing is the policy itself, which bad as it is, still treats Israel as a longstanding ally.

Obviously, Clooney doesn't like that the Biden administration has criticized the overreach of the International Criminal Court, laying out a prosecutorial request to a rubber-stamp judge to indict Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on war crimes charges for pursuing Hamas where it nests in Gaza, following its monstrous terror attack in Israel last Oct. 7. In so doing, they sought to pin the 'war criminal' label on him, as Hamas wants, and as if he were a real war criminal, like the Rwandan Hutu killers of Tutsis, or Slobodan Milosevic of Serbia, who waited 20 years for his trial to get adjudicated at ICC.

This order equalizes Israel and Hamas as equals in combat, in a sophomoric a 'boys, boys' approach to a legitimate democratic state and a filthy bloodsoaked terrorist organization Israel is trying to get rid of.

One of the characters involved in writing this Ruritanian order was Amal Clooney, who is George Clooney's high-livin' wife.

Biden himself, or whoever writes his material for him, rightly called the request for warrants against Israel's prime minister "outrageous" and added that "there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security."

We may not like Biden, but that was the right kind of response to the effrontery of this ICC globalist overreach.

They're feeling mighty full of themselves over there at ICC, obviously spotting Biden's weakness, so it was easy for them to go after one of America's allies as a war criminal, which would also make us war criminals for supporting him.

It was as if they were out to please the campus protestors, so they launched their charges at both Hamas's terrorists and Netanyahu, imagining that they had juridiction over what happened in Israel, which they don't, because Israel is not a signatory to their court domain. But that didn't stop them from dreaming of putting Netanyahu in the dock like Slobo. Wouldn't that make these ICC eurotrashers important?

Clooney's protests are obviously targeted at the U.S. reaction to this bad ICC move. The Washington Post noted that he was particularly upset about Biden's use of the word "outrageous."

Clooney called Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, to express concern about Biden’s denunciation of arrest warrants sought by ICC prosecutors for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, especially his use of the word “outrageous.”

Article didn't say if he wanted an apology, or what. Whatever it was he was complaining about, he was trying to force the U.S. to correct course to something more to his liking, which is frankly none of his business at all.

Second, Clooney seems to want the U.S. to change its foreign policy to keep things comfortable for his wife, so that she can continue to dine out in the finest New York restaurants and shop on Rodeo Drive for her photo-shoots. U.S. sanctions for this colossal overreach of unelected globalist bureaucrats would put a damper on that.

The Washington Post had the original story later picked up by Fox, and they noted: