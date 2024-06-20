Gavin Newsom blasts Louisiana's 'priorities' for law mandating the Ten Commandments in schools

Gavin Newsom is back at it, horning in on other states' affairs, even as his own state falls apart.

This time he put out this stupid tweet:

Louisiana has the worst crime rate in the nation -- but this is their priority. https://t.co/7IDD3Djyvw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 19, 2024

Yes, that is their priority, Gav, and it's pretty obvious that the people of Louisiana mean it. Teaching Western values and morality tends to instill ... Western values and morality. People engaged in crime don't have those values, and some haven't even heard of them.

But let's look a little closer at the premise of Newsom's claim. Does Louisiana really have the worst crime rate in the nation?

Here's a few pointers on the overall rate from Wikipedia:

Here's Lousiana:

Now here's California:

Turns out Oakland and Newsom's own San Francisco top the overall crime rate in any of Louisiana's major cities, and by a lot. What's more, the more conservative, less-Newsom-Democrat cities such as San Diego, Chula Vista, and Irvine have considerably lower crime rates, which rather suggests a problem with Newsom's solid blue rule. And all of this, by the way, is with the under-reporting and non-reporting of crime which is artificially dimming down California's crime statistics.

But that isn't stopping Newsom from horning in on other states' affairs with phony data, and while his own state looks like this:

California looks like this and you’re focused on Louisiana? pic.twitter.com/nfkCOo4zne — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) June 19, 2024

He's upset about Louisiana's priorities and has priority-time to tweet about them, while his own state is falling apart.

No wonder other states' governors can't stand him, as I noted here.

Now to get to the heart of the attack. Newsom is attempting to hold Louisiana up to scorn with ridiculous claims that its "priorities" are out of order.

Actually, they aren't.

There's no doubt that Louisiana's major cities under blue rule have a crime problem. Posting standard-issue morality such as the Ten Commandments which has been a historic constant may help teach kids who know nothing of such things in their homes about what's good and what's bad. It certainly will serve them better than a constant diet of TikTok videos, gangsta rap and television values, or drag queen story hour. It doesn't cost much, it's the state's prerogative to try, and it can't hurt.

Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, has stated that he's just waiting for the leftist lawsuits.

According to the New York Times:

“I can’t wait to be sued,” Mr. Landry said on Saturday at a Republican fund-raiser in Nashville, according to The Tennessean. And on Wednesday, as he signed the measure, he argued that the Ten Commandments contained valuable lessons for students. “If you want to respect the rule of law,” he said, “you’ve got to start from the original law giver, which was Moses.”

Posting the Ten Commandments in schools may or may not be helpful, but Louisiana has a right to try this, just as Newsom's state has a right to try money-shoveling at junkies and their NGOs or letting mass looters off without bail and see what that does to the crime rate. The states are laboratories of democracy, showcasing what works and what doesn't work, and the only thing that's known in Louisiana and everywhere else is that California's solutions to crime achieve the opposite of what they intend.

Newsom doesn't understand this. Nor does he understand boundaries, as the lefties like to say, as to what's his business and what isn't. He has no idea how to stop crime himself but wants to make sure Louisiana doesn't dare try anything different from what he's doing.

And that's his 'priority,' micromanaging other states' affairs.

No wonder he's so detested. Every last governor, of every state in the union ought to condemn this creep for this.

