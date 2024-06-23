Footage of Biden all 'cheap fakes' and 'disinformation,' Biden's press secretary, media, and Democrats claim

“This did not happen.”

These definitive words were uttered by an Obama aide, so we know they are true.

Even though we saw President Biden freeze up onstage at a recent Hollywood fundraising event. And even though we saw Obama come up to the dazed and confused commander-in-chief, grab him by the arm, and gingerly escort him off the stage, right arm around his shoulders.

Sure looked like it happened. But it didn’t, I guess.

Presidential press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about a series of recent videos that have shown Biden apparently wandering off, freezing up, or both. She responded by labeling them "cheap fakes,” and calling them “misinformation” and “disinformation."

Cheap fakes or deep fakes? Look in the mirror, KJP.

It's been a talking point of theirs for a while, and getting pretty stale.

Here is Politifact weighing in on the matter in 2022:

Opponents of President Joe Biden have repeatedly circulated videos that cut his comments short or take his words out of context to leave a misleading impression. The tactic, which the Trump campaign employed ahead of the 2020 election, fuels the narrative that Biden is senile and incompetent, experts said.

... and ...

Experts who study misinformation recommend that people who come across potentially out-of-context videos should check on the source, seek out the full context, and consider whether the clips seem designed to provoke a strong emotional reaction.

Rebekah Tromble, the director of something called the Institute for Data, Democracy, and Politics at George Washington University, stated:

"These clips draw on a common trope about President Biden that's popular among his detractors: He's old, bumbling and senile, meaning he's incompetent and incapable of doing this job.”

Politifact then wheeled out Claire Wardle, co-founder and executive director of First Draft, a “nonprofit” organization that allegedly works to protect against harmful disinformation and misinformation, continuing its claims with:

The tactic is what experts who study misinformation and media manipulation call a "cheap fake.”

Wardle added:

"It's the weaponization of context. It's genuine content, but the context changes via minor edits. Anyone can be vulnerable with the right edit."

Calm down, gals, you’re embarrassing yourselves.

Let’s set the record straight: “experts” are anyone and everyone who will publicly agree with the Democrat-Media-Academia Complex agenda, no matter how preposterous, false, or evil. Institutions of higher learning, and, for that matter, the vast majority of all public schools no matter the grade level, are naught but indoctrination centers … paid for with taxpayer dollars. Some of these are so biased and intolerant of disagreement they would likely make Stalin blush. And the mainstream media is a collective joke, more biased and disingenuous than Tokyo Rose. They are indeed the Enemy of the People.

When the White House, through Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, tells us “You are not seeing what you are seeing,” it illustrates how tired and duplicitous it is. The same goes for the media that dutifully parrots that line. This only serves to prove that what they are calling “manipulation” and “misinformation” is itself manipulation and misinformation. They are gas-lighters, projectors, and prevaricators all. Those comprising the Biden administration are “deep fakes.”

The truth of the matter is that the Clinton-Obama-Biden administration and the Democrat party has incessantly smeared Trump with lies, doctored footage to make him appear nasty and/or incompetent, manipulated news stories, and otherwise utilized misinformation and disinformation to attack him…and his family. Remember the Russian Collusion Hoax? The “Some Very Fine People” Hoax? The Japanese Koi Pond Hoax? The Horse Dewormer Hoax? The Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is A Russian Disinformation Campaign Hoax? The Jan. 6 Was An Actual Insurrection Hoax? Shall I go on? Because I can, for many more paragraphs, sadly.

The preposterously partisan lackeys in the mainstream media are one thing, but the biased bullshit promoters at the many far left “fact-check” sites are another. Take those at Politihack Politifact, for example. Please. Or the dopes at Snopes. Or any/all the rest of them. Their “fact checks” are designed solely to further the progressive agenda and make Democrats look good, or at least far less scary than they are.

There is nothing more dangerous to a “democracy,” actually a republic in this case -- or a society in general -- than self-described “truth tellers” and an allegedly free press acting in concert with the party in power and labeling absolutely anything and everything which doesn’t further their agenda as “cheap fakes,” “deep fakes,” “manipulation,” “misinformation,” or “disinformation.”

We have all seen the difference in outcome between four years of Trump’s policies and nearly four years of Biden’s policies, so lies and projection are all they have.

That is the truth. And you can be certain of that when they all brand that statement “disinformation.”

Image: Screen shot from Sky News Australia (edited), via YouTube